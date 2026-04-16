Bold Authors Network Highlights New Releases Exploring Leadership, Systems Thinking, and Human Potential for 2026

Verdeluna: A City Where Nature Leads presents a bold, yet grounded, vision for the future of human settlement. As heat, floods, wildfires, and insurance retreat reshape daily life, a quiet divide has emerged between those who can adapt and those who cannot. Break Loose and Fly reveals the invisible patterns that keep people stuck and gives them simple, practical ways to break free and start moving forward immediately. Eight Septembers: A Woman on Wall Street from 9/11 to Lehman begins on the morning of 9/11 when Jane and her colleagues survive the terrorist attack and continue working to help stabilize the financial system - a matter of national security. Kenya Safari: A Guide for the First Time Visitor takes you on a Safari, tells you what to pack, what not to pack, and what to expect on this Bucket List trip of a lifetime.

Five new releases examine climate adaptation, personal transformation, global perspective, and the future of human-centered design

The Bold Authors Network curated this collection of newly released books to encourage readers to think beyond immediate outcomes and consider the long-term impact of their decisions.” — Kae Wagner, Founder, Bold Authors Network

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time defined by rapid technological advancement and increasing global complexity, readers are gravitating toward books that offer clarity, context, and long-term thinking. Across nonfiction, memoir, and experiential narratives, a growing body of work is shifting focus away from quick solutions and toward deeper questions of responsibility, adaptability, and human potential.

Recent publishing trends reflect this movement, with authors exploring how individuals and systems evolve under pressure; whether through environmental change, personal reinvention, or leadership in high-stakes environments.

In response to this shift, the Bold Authors Network has released a curated list titled Books Exploring Leadership, Systems Thinking, and Human Potential for 2026, featuring five new releases that examine how people and societies navigate change.

“These books reflect a deeper shift toward thoughtful leadership and conscious decision-making in a complex world.”

— Kae Wagner, Founder, Bold Authors Network

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Verdeluma: A City Where Nature Leads by Josette Pelatan

Verdeluma presents a bold reimagining of urban life, positioning cities as living ecosystems shaped by ecological intelligence and ethical design. Blending systems theory with practical frameworks, the book challenges traditional development models and offers a vision for regenerative, sustainable communities.

“If you’re holding one of my books, you’re not just seeing a finished work—you’re witnessing a beginning.” — Josette Pelatan

Through fourteen interconnected chapters, the book explores how land use, governance, infrastructure, and culture can function as integrated systems rather than isolated components. It reframes cities not as machines optimized for efficiency, but as evolving environments where human well-being and biodiversity are interdependent.

Drawing from disciplines including ecology, public health, and social systems design, Verdeluma emphasizes long-term thinking and collective responsibility. It challenges the assumption that growth must come at the expense of sustainability, offering instead a framework for communities designed to endure, adapt, and support life across generations.

What This Book Offers Readers: A visionary framework for reimagining cities as regenerative, human-centered ecosystems.

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Who Gets to Adapt? by Robert Collin

This timely work examines how climate adaptation is reshaping economic and social divides. Drawing on decades of research, Collin reveals how resilience efforts often benefit some communities while leaving others exposed, reframing adaptation as a question of equity and shared responsibility.

“Successful climate adaptation will help everyone flourish.” — Robert Collin

The book explores how infrastructure investment, insurance markets, and land-use decisions quietly determine who is protected from climate risk and who is not. Through case studies and policy analysis, it illustrates how adaptation has become a new frontier of inequality.

Rather than assigning blame, the work focuses on recognition and redesign. It introduces the concept of “flourishing” as a framework that connects resilience with dignity and shared opportunity, encouraging readers to rethink how environmental strategies are developed and implemented.

What This Book Offers Readers: A critical lens on climate adaptation and the hidden inequalities shaping resilience.

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Break Loose and Fly by Kerstin Decook

Focused on personal growth, this personal development book explores the internal patterns that keep individuals stuck and offers practical tools for creating forward momentum. It emphasizes action over overthinking, helping readers move toward clarity through small, decisive steps.

“The only thing keeping you stuck is the pattern you haven’t interrupted yet.” — Kerstin Decook

Break Loose and Fly identifies how habitual thinking and unseen behavioral structures can prevent meaningful progress, even when individuals are motivated to change. Rather than encouraging passive reflection, it provides direct methods for disrupting those patterns in real time.

Combining personal narrative with step-by-step guidance, Break Loose and Fly is particularly relevant for readers navigating transitions or uncertainty. It reframes clarity and confidence not as prerequisites for action, but as outcomes that emerge through consistent movement forward.

What This Book Offers Readers: Practical tools to break patterns, build momentum, and move forward with clarity.

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Eight Septembers: A Woman on Wall Street From 9/11 to Lehman by Jane Buyers

Set against the backdrop of financial and national crises, this memoir offers an insider’s perspective on leadership under pressure. It traces one woman’s journey through pivotal historical moments as she navigates personal and professional challenges.

“This story reflects the reality of meeting challenges and facing hard truths.” — Jane Buyers

Beginning on the morning of September 11, the narrative follows a senior banking executive working in lower Manhattan as she confronts both immediate crisis and long-term industry instability. Her role places her at the center of events that would ultimately reshape the global financial system.

Beyond its historical context, the book explores the internal conflicts of leadership—balancing ambition, responsibility, and personal life. It offers insight into the emotional and ethical dimensions of decision-making in environments where the stakes extend far beyond the individual.

What This Book Offers Readers: A firsthand look at the horrors of 9/11, and how leadership, resilience, and decision-making impact moments of crisis.

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Kenya Safari: A Guide for the First-Time Visitor by Jim Walker

Combining travel narrative with practical insight, Kenya Safari provides a grounded introduction to the safari experience. Through firsthand accounts and photography, it offers both preparation and perspective for readers seeking adventure.

“This guide helps travelers understand not just what to expect, but how to prepare for the experience.” — Jim Walker

With a unique perspective from behind the camera lens, readers are taken through the full rhythm of a safari, from early morning drives to wildlife encounters, offering a realistic view of what the experience entails. It avoids romanticized portrayals in favor of clear, experience-based guidance.

In addition to storytelling, the book includes practical advice on packing, expectations, and navigating unfamiliar environments. The combination of visual documentation and personal insight makes it both an engaging narrative and a useful resource for future travelers.

What This Book Offers Readers: A practical, experience-based guide to preparing for and navigating a safari adventure.

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Why These Books Matter to Readers Now

Together, these books reflect a shift toward intentional thinking in both personal and societal contexts. Rather than focusing on speed or surface-level success, they emphasize resilience, awareness, and long-term design.

By addressing leadership, climate adaptation, personal growth, and global exploration, the collection highlights how thoughtful perspectives are shaping the future.

All titles are available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback formats.

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About the Bold Authors Network

The Bold Authors Network is a collaborative community of independent and traditionally published authors committed to creating books that inform, inspire, and connect. Founded by author, publisher, and book marketer Kae Wagner, the community spans fiction and nonfiction genres. Its members believe in the power of meaningful stories and ideas to spark dialogue, encourage growth, and create lasting impact. Through collaboration and shared visibility initiatives, the Bold Authors Network supports authors in bringing thoughtful, high-quality work to readers worldwide.

Featured Books:

Verdeluma: A City Where Nature Leads by Josette Pelatan

Who Gets to Adapt? by Robert Collin

Break Loose and Fly by Kerstin Decook

Eight Septembers: A Woman on Wall Street From 9/11 to Lehman by Jane Buyers

Kenya Safari: A Guide for the First-Time Visitor by Jim Walker

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