Hollywood Screenwriter Alan Roth Shows Authors a Framework to Determine Cinematic Potential & Opportunity in New Course

Screenwriter Alan Roth, instructor for the course From Book to Screen, on the red carpet. Alan Roth giving his acceptance speech for the Nicholl Fellowship Academy Award for Best Screenplay. From Book to Screen: Everything an Author Needs to Know is a live, online course with professional screenwriter Alan Roth as instructor. Alan Roth accepting an Academy Fellowship Award from Tom Rickman (Screenwriter: Coal Miner's Daughter)Coal On set with director Alan Roth.

Authors Can Explore Screen Adaptation Potential and Opportunities in live, online course

There’s a lot of mythology around Hollywood. What writers need is clarity. When you understand the system, it becomes far less mysterious and more accessible.” — Award-winning Screenwriter Alan Roth

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the demand for original content continues to surge across streaming platforms, film studios, and television networks, a growing number of authors are asking, "Could my book be a movie, TV, or streaming show?"

A new live course produced by The Bold Authors Network, From Book to Screen: Everything an Author Needs to Know, aims to answer that question by teaching authors how to evaluate, adapt, and position their books for film and television development.

Led by professional screenwriter Alan Roth, the course provides a step-by-step framework for authors to determine whether their story has cinematic potential and what to do next. Topics include story evaluation, adaptation strategy, screenplay structure, and the critical differences between writing a book and writing for the screen.

Authors also learn how to create industry-standard materials such as loglines, beat sheets, and pitch decks; all key tools used by producers, agents, and studios when assessing new projects.

"Authors often believe that their story could be a movie, but they don’t know how to validate it or act on it,” said Roth. “This course gives them a professional lens. Not every book should be adapted, but when one can be, there’s a very specific way to approach it.”

Beyond craft, the program addresses the business realities of screenwriting, an area where many authors lack visibility. Participants are introduced to the roles of agents, managers, producers, and entertainment attorneys, as well as practical strategies for outreach and positioning.

“There’s a lot of mythology around Hollywood,” Roth added. “What writers need is clarity. Who do you contact? What do you say? What makes someone take your material seriously? There are industry protocols that must be followed. When you understand the system, it becomes far less mysterious and more accessible.”

The course also explores key deal structures, including options, acquisitions, and shopping agreements, helping authors understand how intellectual property is bought, sold, and developed in the entertainment industry.

Author and founder of the Bold Authors Network, Kae Wagner, sees this as a critical evolution for modern authors. The platform is designed to support authors, and Wagner is the producer of the new course.

“Authors today are not just writers; they are owners of intellectual property,” said Wagner. “The question is no longer ‘Did you write a book?’ It’s ‘What can that book become?’ This course helps authors stop thinking small and start thinking strategically about the full potential value of what they’ve created.”

The live, cohort-based format allows authors to engage directly with Roth and apply concepts to their own work in real time. Participants gain not only technical knowledge, but also a clearer understanding of when to pursue screenwriting themselves and when to collaborate with professional screenwriters or industry partners.

“Some authors will choose to write their own screenplay. Others will decide to partner with someone,” Roth said. “Both are valid paths. The key is knowing the difference and making that decision from a place of understanding, not guesswork.”

As content demand accelerates globally, books remain a major source of intellectual property for film and television. From bestselling novels to niche nonfiction and memoirs, stories that resonate with audiences are increasingly being adapted for the screen.

“Studios are always looking for strong, proven stories,” Roth noted. “A book with a clear audience and compelling narrative already has a significant advantage. The opportunities that do exist are real, but authors need to know how to position themselves to access them.”

From Book to Screen: Everything an Author Needs to Know is now open for enrollment. The course is designed for both fiction and nonfiction authors, including those interested in documentaries, streaming series, television, and feature films.

Learn more and register at: https://www.boldauthorsplaybook.com/book-to-screen

ABOUT ALAN ROTH:

Alan Roth is a professional screenwriter with experience in film and television development. He has worked within the Hollywood system and brings a practical, insider perspective to storytelling, adaptation, and the business of screenwriting. His teaching focuses on helping writers bridge the gap between creative vision and industry expectations.

ABOUT THE BOLD AUTHORS NETWORK: The Bold Authors Network helps authors write, publish, and market books that build authority, visibility, and revenue. Through courses, coaching, and community, the organization supports authors in transforming their ideas into high-value intellectual property and expanding their reach across platforms and media.

From Book to Screen: Everything an Author Needs to Know Live Online Course Instructor Alan Roth and Bold Authors Network Founder Kae Wagner

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