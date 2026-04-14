Georgetown Reopens Downtown Memorial Brick Program

Sunset at historic downtown Georgetown, Kentucky

Limited-Time Opportunity During Main Street Rehabilitation

Downtown is the heart of our community, and this program gives people the opportunity to be part of its story while we continue to invest in its future.” — Lori Saunders, Executive Director of Georgetown/Scott County Tourism

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As construction continues on the Main Street brick rehabilitation project, the City of Georgetown is pleased to announce a limited-time opportunity for the public to purchase commemorative bricks for placement in the downtown area.This initiative allows residents, businesses, and visitors to leave a lasting mark while supporting the preservation and enhancement of Georgetown’s historic downtown.Bricks will be available for purchase through April 30. Pricing is as follows:Single Brick – $44.58 includes sales tax (2 lines, 14 characters per line – spaces included)Due to the active construction schedule and the need to complete work efficiently, placement requests cannot be accommodated at this time. Bricks will be installed in priority areas identified as part of the rehabilitation project to ensure timely completion and minimize disruption to downtown businesses and pedestrian traffic.“We’re excited to offer this opportunity for the community to be part of downtown Georgetown in a lasting way,” said Mayor Burney Jenkins. “These bricks tell our story—celebrating families, businesses, and the people who make Georgetown special—while we continue investing in the future of our Main Street.”City Engineer Eddie Hightower added, “Our goal is to complete the rehabilitation as quickly and efficiently as possible while maintaining the integrity of the work. Limiting placement requests allows our construction team to stay on schedule and reduce impacts to foot traffic and local businesses.”“This is a special way for both locals and visitors to quite literally leave their mark in Georgetown,” said Lori Saunders, Executive Director of Georgetown/Scott County Tourism. “Downtown is the heart of our community, and this program gives people the opportunity to be part of its story while we continue to invest in its future.”Bricks may be purchased in person at the Georgetown/Scott County Tourism office, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by completing the online order form. Visit www.georgetownky.com and click the Brick Rehabilitation Project tab in the middle of the page. While both options are available, the online form is recommended to ensure all lettering is clear and accurate.The Main Street brick rehabilitation project is designed to preserve the character of downtown Georgetown while improving safety and walkability for residents and visitors alike.For questions or more information, please contact Georgetown/Scott County Tourism at 502-863-2547 or tourgeorgetown@georgetownky.com.

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