New Geocaching Tour Launches: Historic Sadieville Geotrail 'Legacy of the Mules' Recalls Community’s Past

Sadieville Mural

Sadieville and Georgetown/Scott County Tourism launch the Historic Sadieville Geotrail: Legacy of the Mules on April 11, featuring nine historic sites.

We hope the experience encourages people to visit, explore, and come to appreciate Sadieville as much as we do.” — Laura Centers, City of Sadieville City Clerk

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Sadieville and Georgetown/Scott County Tourism announce the launch of the new geocaching tour, Historic Sadieville Geotrail: Legacy of the Mules, on Saturday, April 11, at Veterans Park in Sadieville. The newly developed tour celebrates the history of this former railroading town, which was incorporated in 1880.Participants are invited to gather at the park at 859 Pike Street for a 9 a.m. check-in, followed by a group photo at 9:25. The geocaches go live at 9:30 a.m. and feature nine historic sites in the Sadieville community, including the Sadieville Rosenwald schoolhouse, which was constructed between 1917 and 1920, two cemeteries, and the site of a 30-year-old mystery. Additionally, a puzzle about the town’s railroading and mule-shipping origins will add to the fun.“Sadieville Tourism is excited to introduce the Legacy of the Mules geocache trail,” said Sadieville City Clerk Laura Centers. “Our charming village has so much to explore, and this trail helps visitors discover many of the unique places and stories that make Sadieville special.“We hope the experience encourages people to visit, explore, and come to appreciate Sadieville as much as we do.”Originally known as “The Big Eagle” due to its location on Eagle Creek, Sadieville was a railroading town and key shipping point on the Cincinnati Southern Railroad line; in fact, it was the country’s largest market for shipping yearling mules and colts. The town is named in honor of influential livestock dealer, Mrs. Sarah “Sadie” Emison Pack Burgess, in recognition for help she provided not only locally to railroading construction crews but, more far-reaching, in shaping the community.Scott County residents and avid geocachers, Barbara and Steve Fox—known as GroundFox in the geocaching community—were inspired to help create this new geocaching tour to showcase Sadieville’s rich history.“The launch of our new Historic Sadieville Geotrail: Legacy of the Mules geocaching trail is more than just an adventure—it is a catalyst for community pride and economic vitality, one that sparks curiosity and ensures residents and travelers alike will experience the joy of discovery,” said Lori Saunders, executive director of Georgetown/Scott County Tourism.Visitors can see the history of Sadieville depicted on the town’s colorful mural at the Historic Train Depot, which is also a site on the Historic Sadieville Geotrail: Legacy of the Mules geocaching tour.Download the free Geocaching.com app to your smartphone, or if you do not have a smartphone, written directions will be available at the event. Then come explore Sadieville in northern Scott County, take in views of Eagle Creek, see a restored Norfolk Southern Caboose and learn the history of this former titan of Southern rail commerce. A free commemorative coin is available on completion of this geotrail while supplies last.For more information about the Historic Sadieville Geotrail: Legacy of the Mules geocache launch or travel to Georgetown, visit www.georgetownky.com ###ABOUT GEORGETOWN KY | Birthplace of Bourbon. Kentucky’s Horse Headquarters. Georgetown is both of these, and more. Sitting in the midst of Horse Country, Kentucky’s fastest growing city is home to horse-centric attractions and events, including the Kentucky Horse Park, Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, Kentucky Three Day Event, Best of the Bluegrass- Festival of the Horse and the National Horse Show. LF Heritage Distilling Co., on the Kentucky Bourbon Trailis here, as is a beautifully preserved Victorian-era downtown that is filled with dozens of locally owned shops, galleries and restaurants. “Only here” attractions: Yuko-en Japanese-style strolling garden and Heirlooms & Gretchen’s authentic stained-glass shop. Outdoor adventure: Elkhorn Creek; Skullbuster Mountain Bike Trail at Lytles Fork Recreation Area; Kentucky Proud family-fun and u-pick farms. Historical sites: Ward Hall Greek Revival Mansion Tour; Scott County/Georgetown Museum; 1917 Rosenwald School. Find 80+ unique stays, 20 brand name chain hotels and two campgrounds. www.facebook.com/gotogtown

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