5th Annual CEA Summit East Takes Hands-On Learning Into the Greenhouse

New for 2026, select sessions will be held inside the greenhouse of the CEA Innovation Center, where attendees won’t just hear about the latest advances in CEA -- they’ll see them growing.

Sept. 15-16, 2026 Edition Returns to IALR Conference Center in Danville, Virginia Sept.15–16, 2026 • IALR Conference Center • Danville, Virginia

From the deep-dive sessions to the tabletop exhibits to the greenhouse itself, every element of CEA Summit East comes together to create an experience that stands apart in our industry.” — Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con

DANVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some conferences put you in a meeting room. The Fifth Annual CEA Summit East puts you in the greenhouse. Co-hosted by Indoor Ag-Con and the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) Innovation Center — a joint project of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research ( IALR ) and the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences — the Summit returns to the IALR Conference Center in Danville, Virginia on Sept. 15–16, 2026, bringing a new dimension to CEA education: conference sessions that move off the stage and directly into an active research facility.New for 2026, select sessions will be held inside the greenhouse of the CEA Innovation Center , where attendees won’t just hear about the latest advances in CEA -- they’ll see them growing. Guided tours of the full Innovation Center complex are included with every conference pass, giving all attendees a behind-the-scenes look at the research, technology and science shaping the future of the industry.From the Conference Room to the Grow RoomThe CEA Innovation Center’s Danville complex features a working greenhouse, vertical growing systems, indoor growth rooms, growth chambers and hydroponic production systems where scientists and industry partners are actively collaborating on research that is advancing the CEA sector in the U.S. and internationally.In 2026, that facility becomes part of the conference itself. Hands-on greenhouse sessions will give growers, educators, technology providers and business leaders a rare opportunity to engage directly with working research — not just the summary slide. It is an experience that simply cannot be replicated at a conventional venue."From the deep-dive sessions to the tabletop exhibits to the greenhouse itself, every element of CEA Summit East comes together to create an experience that stands apart in our industry -- an event where hands-on learning, leading suppliers and working science all share the same roof. Or in this case, the same research facility."“Opening our greenhouse and research facilities as active learning spaces for Summit attendees is a natural extension of what the CEA Innovation Center is all about — connecting industry and academia in ways that create real impact,” added Dr. Scott Lowman, Vice President of Applied Research at IALR and Co-Director of the CEA Innovation Center. “When a grower can stand inside a working research greenhouse and have a direct conversation with the scientist conducting that research, the value of that exchange is immeasurable. We’re proud to offer that experience and look forward to welcoming the industry back to Danville.”A Conference Program Built for DepthThe 2026 program is currently in development and will feature headliner keynotes, special panel presentations, and four breakout tracks with 90-minute deep-dive sessions.Breakout tracks will include:• Back to Our Roots: Core Horticultural Skills — Hands-on sessions held directly inside the greenhouse of the CEA Innovation Center• Launching a CEA Operation — Practical guidance for those starting or scaling a controlled environment agriculture business ranging from high tunnel to greenhouse to vertical farm.• Technology Evolution & Data Management — Exploring the tools, systems and data strategies reshaping modern CEA operations• Food Safety & Pest Management — Critical compliance, best practices and integrated pest management strategies for CEA producersRounding out the program are the popular CEA Industry & Research Showcase Sessions — fast-paced, idea-packed presentations that put industry innovators and researchers in front of a highly engaged CEA audience. From grower success stories to the latest research findings, these sessions deliver concentrated insight from the people doing some of the most important work in the industry today, making them an ideal platform for sharing results, discoveries and innovations.See the Solutions. Meet the Suppliers.From environmental controls and automation systems to greenhouse structures, packaging solutions and nutrients, the Summit’s tabletop exhibits puts attendees face-to-face with the companies driving CEA forward.Already confirmed for 2026: JASA Packaging Solutions, Dalsem Complete Greenhouse Projects, Priva, Jack’s Nutrients, Rimol Greenhouse Systems, Moleaer, Pace 49 and Berger — with additional exhibitors joining the list.The Summit's focused, close-knit format sets the stage for quality conversations and networking. Morning coffee breaks, seated lunch, and a happy hour reception among the tabletop exhibits on September 15th create plentiful opportunities to connect with growers, researchers, government representatives, suppliers, educators and industry leaders.Included with Every Pass: A Tour Unlike Any OtherCap off your CEA Summit experience with a guided tour of the cutting-edge CEA Innovation Center — included with every conference registration. Explore the research greenhouse, automation systems, and ongoing trials. This is not a marketing showcase: it’s a firsthand look at how science and innovation are shaping real-world CEA solutions, led by the researchers and specialists doing the work.Additional tour details and stops will be announced soon. Year after year, the Innovation Center tour ranks among the most talked-about elements of the Summit — a fitting close to two days of deep learning, meaningful connections and hands-on discovery.For more information on the CEA Summit East and to register for the event, please visit www.ceasummit.com ABOUT INDOOR AG-CONFounded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con is North America's largest trade show and conference for greenhouse, controlled environment agriculture and vertical farming. The event covers all crop types and brings together growers, tech providers, researchers, and business leaders to explore trends and innovations shaping the future of food production For more information, visit www.indoor.ag ABOUT THE CEA INNOVATION CENTERThe CEA Innovation Center is primarily housed in Danville, Virginia, on the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) campus and in Blacksburg, Virginia, on the Virginia Tech main campus. It is a joint project between the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and IALR to serve the growing controlled environment agriculture industry. It addresses the needs of the industry with research, education and extension programs. For more information, visit www.ceaic.org ###

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