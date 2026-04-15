Corpus Christi Plastic Surgeon Compares Aesthetic Breast Procedures

Cassidy Hinojosa, MD – a plastic surgeon in Corpus Christi – compares three breast enhancement procedures: breast augmentation, breast reduction, and mastopexy.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to renowned Corpus Christi plastic surgeon Cassidy Hinojosa, MD, many patients wish to contour their physique with breast enhancement procedures. Dr. Hinojosa notes that many individuals pursue breast surgery to address changes caused by aging, pregnancy, breastfeeding, weight fluctuations, or natural anatomical differences.Dr. Hinojosa explains that procedures such as breast augmentation breast lift surgery, and breast reduction each satisfy different aesthetic goals. Because these treatments serve distinct purposes, understanding the differences between them can play an important role in determining the most appropriate approach. Below, Dr. Hinojosa outlines the primary concerns that these three surgeries are designed to address and explains how each procedure can enhance breast aesthetics.Breast AugmentationBreast augmentation can increase breast size through the placement of implants. The procedure is commonly chosen by individuals who would like to add volume to naturally smaller breasts, restore fullness after pregnancy or weight loss, improve breast symmetry, or create a bustline that better complements their figure. Implants used in breast augmentation typically consist of either saline or silicone gel and are available in a variety of sizes and shapes.Breast Lift SurgeryBreast lift surgery, or mastopexy, focuses on elevating and reshaping the breasts to produce a more youthful contour. The procedure is often recommended for individuals experiencing breast ptosis (sagging), which can occur when skin elasticity decreases and breast tissue shifts downward over time.During a breast lift, excess skin is removed and the nipple areolar complex is repositioned to a higher place on the breast. The nipples and areolas may also be adjusted to better align with the new breast shape.Breast ReductionWhile some procedures focus on increasing or lifting the breasts, breast reduction surgery is designed to decrease breast size. This procedure can remove excess breast tissue, fat, and skin to create a lighter, more proportionate breast shape. In addition to improving aesthetics, breast reduction surgery can relieve symptoms such as neck, back, and shoulder pain, as well as skin irritation beneath the breasts.In certain cases, Dr. Hinojosa explains, combining procedures may be the most beneficial option. For example, individuals experiencing both volume loss and breast sagging may benefit from a breast lift with implants, which can restore fullness while also repositioning the breasts to a more youthful location on the chest wall. By achieving multiple objectives in a single surgical plan, combination procedures can help patients achieve more balanced and natural-looking effects, notes Dr. Hinojosa.Furthermore, Dr. Hinojosa emphasizes that determining the most appropriate breast procedure depends on an individual’s unique concerns and aesthetic objectives. A consultation with a qualified plastic surgeon can allow patients to discuss their expectations and learn more about each available option.About Cassidy Hinojosa, MDDr. Cassidy Hinojosa is a board-certified plastic surgeon in the Corpus Christi area who provides a range of cosmetic and reconstructive treatments for the breasts, face, body, and skin. Dr. Hinojosa graduated summa cum laude from Texas A&M University, earned her medical degree from the Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine, and completed her plastic surgery residency at the University of Missouri Hospital. Dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of patient care and surgical excellence, Dr. Hinojosa is affiliated with several respected medical organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), The Aesthetic Society, the Texas Medical Association, and the American Medical Association. She is available for interview upon request.For more information about Coastal Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Center, visit hinojosaplasticsurgery.com or facebook.com/dr.cassidyhinojosa, or find the practice on Instagram @dr.cassidyhinojosa.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.hinojosaplasticsurgery.com/practice-news/corpus-christi-plastic-surgeon-compares-aesthetic-breast-procedures/ ###Coastal Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Center5920 Saratoga BlvdSuite #310Corpus Christi, TX 78414(361) 402-9819Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.