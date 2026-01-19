Uranium Spot Price Soars Following Increased Market Activity

A swell of activity in the uranium spot market led to a 15.5% spike, year over year, in TradeTech’s Weekly Uranium Spot Price.

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TradeTech, LLC, a leading specialist in nuclear fuel markets, consulting and supply/demand analysis – specifically for uranium, announced a swell in activity that led to a 15.5 percent increase, year over year, in the uranium spot price.

TradeTech’s Weekly Uranium Post Price Indicator climbed US$1.90 to $85.15 per pound uranium oxide (U3O8) on January 16. The spot uranium price rise began early in the week spurred on by the success of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust in raising additional funds.

Throughout the week the fund has seen a surge of interest from investors. This interest is being driven by the strong fundamentals for growing demand in the nuclear sector and the gap between future demand and supply that is expected to widen.

On Wednesday, the market received news that President Donald Trump signed a proclamation addressing national security threats posed by imports of critical minerals. The proclamation follows an October 24, 2025, report from Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, which found processed critical minerals and their derivative products are being imported in quantities that threaten national security.

President Trump directed the Secretary of Commerce and the US Trade Representative to pursue negotiations with trading partners to adjust imports of these critical minerals. The officials are required to provide an update on negotiations within 180 days.

Following the announcement, uranium market activity increased. A total of six transactions were concluded on Thursday. The first transaction reported early in the day on Thursday closed at $84.25 per pound U3O8. As the day progressed three additional transactions were concluded at $85.00 per pound U3O8 with two concluded at $86.00 per pound U3O8, according to TradeTech.

About TradeTech

TradeTech LLC—and its predecessor companies—has supported the uranium and nuclear fuel-cycle industry for more than 50 years and is widely recognized for its expertise in trading activities and comprehensive knowledge of the technical, economic, and political factors affecting the industry. Headquartered in the Denver Metro Area, TradeTech provides expert market consulting, has relationships with international nuclear fuel buyers and sellers, and maintains an extensive information database on these industries.

TradeTech launched its Daily Uranium Spot Price Indicator in March 2011, which is provided to subscribers worldwide. The company’s "Nuclear Market Review" (NMR) is published each Friday evening, and reports the Weekly Uranium Spot Price Indicator, uranium trading activity, industry news, and market data. The monthly edition of the NMR, released on the last day of each month, includes TradeTech Market Values (Exchange Value, UF6 Value, Loan Rate, Conversion Value, SWU Value, and Transaction Value) and Mid- and Long-Term Uranium Price Indicators and Production Cost Indicator, as well as analysis related to price determinations, supply/demand information, and industry and financial news. TradeTech also publishes "The Nuclear Review," a monthly trade publication dedicated to the international uranium and nuclear energy industry, and a quarterly “Uranium Market Study.”

For general and media inquiries contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.