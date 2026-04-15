CapTech Recognized with 2025 Cigna Healthy Workforce Gold Designation™

Our people are at the heart of everything we do at CapTech, so investing in their well-being is a top priority.” — CapTech CHRO Suzie Turner

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cigna Healthcare® has selected CapTech as a recipient of their 2025 Gold Level Healthy Workforce Designation for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and vitality of its employees through a workplace well-being program. CapTech is one of 13 organizations to receive the gold-level designation among 265 companies in the same market and region.

“Our people are at the heart of everything we do at CapTech, so investing in their well-being is a top priority,” said CapTech CHRO Suzie Turner. “We’re proud to be recognized with the Cigna Healthy Workforce Gold Designation, and we remain committed to creating an environment where employees feel supported, energized, and able to bring their best selves to work every day.”

Vitality is defined as the ability to pursue life with health, strength, and energy. It is both a driver and an outcome of health and work/life engagement, and Cigna Healthcare believes it is not only essential to individuals but also a catalyst for business and community growth.

Research conducted as part of the Evernorth Vitality Index confirms that those with higher vitality experience better mental and physical health, along with higher levels of job satisfaction, performance, and stronger manager relationships. With only one in five U.S. adults reporting high levels of vitality, employers have an opportunity to improve workplace well-being programs and support. A workplace well-being program that takes a comprehensive approach to employee health can be critical in boosting vitality and building a workforce that experiences better overall health and job productivity.

“Employers that prioritize workforce vitality — by addressing workplace stress, promoting healthy behaviors, and fostering a sense of competence, autonomy, and connection — are supporting employee well-being and driving organizational success,” said Bryan Holgerson, president of Cigna Healthcare U.S. “As a company committed to creating better health care experiences and outcomes, we’re proud to recognize and celebrate employers who are building cultures of well-being across all dimensions of vitality.”

The Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation evaluates organizations based on the core components of their well-being program, including workforce insights; strategy and culture; health equity and social determinants of health; dimensions of vitality; and engagement and experience. Organizations recognized with this designation set the standard of excellence for organizational health and vitality. Cigna Healthcare’s selection of CapTech with the gold level designation reinforces the company’s efforts and progress in 2025 toward nurturing a healthy work culture.

About CapTech

CapTech is an award-winning consulting firm that collaborates with clients to achieve what’s possible through the power of technology. At CapTech, we’re passionate about the work we do and the results we achieve for our clients. From the outset, our founders shared a collective passion to create a consultancy centered on strong relationships that would stand the test of time. Today we work alongside clients that include Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized enterprises, and government agencies, a list that spans across the country. Learn more at captechconsulting.com.

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