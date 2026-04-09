CapTech Celebrates Ninth Consecutive Year on Forbes’ America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List

Earning a place on the Forbes list for the ninth consecutive year is a meaningful milestone for CapTech and a reflection of our team’s commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes.” — Andy Sofish, CapTech CEO

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech), an award-winning technology consulting firm with eight offices nationwide, announced that it has been recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2026. This marks CapTech’s ninth consecutive recognition and its eleventh overall.

The Forbes list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., and is comprised of the best consultancies based on the results of an online, two-step methodology conducted by more than 1,000 partners and executives at management consulting firms; and a survey of more than 1,200 clients across 33 possible categories, which consist of 16 different industries and 17 different functional areas including AI.

“Earning a place on the Forbes list for the ninth consecutive year is a meaningful milestone for CapTech and a reflection of our team’s commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes,” said CapTech CEO Andy Sofish. “As technology continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, we remain focused on helping our clients navigate complexity, unlock innovation, and build what’s next.”

About CapTech

CapTech is an award-winning consulting firm that collaborates with clients to achieve what’s possible through the power of technology. At CapTech, we’re passionate about the work we do and the results we achieve for our clients. From the outset, our founders shared a collective passion to create a consultancy centered on strong relationships that would stand the test of time. Today we work alongside clients that include Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized enterprises, and government agencies, a list that spans across the country. Learn more at captechconsulting.com.

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