San Francisco Bay Coffee Unveils Updated Packaging and Website Redesign

The refreshed brand experience introduces enhanced visuals and a streamlined digital platform focused on consumers and education

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Francisco Bay Coffee has introduced updated packaging alongside a newly redesigned website, marking a continued evolution of the brand’s visual identity and customer experience.The updated packaging maintains the company’s recognizable look – leveraging the iconic San Francisco Bay Bridge, while incorporating more color and depth across its product lines. The new look extends to its line of coffee products, including whole bean and ground coffee, as well as its line of commercially compostable OneCUP™ commercially compostable coffee pods , aligning the full product portfolio under a more cohesive, modern visual system.In parallel, the company has launched a redesigned digital presence across social media, Amazon, and their website that reflects the updated packaging and places greater emphasis on usability and accessibility. The new site offers a more streamlined experience, making it easier for customers to explore products, access educational resources, and engage with the brand. It features expanded blog content, a newsletter for ongoing updates, and curated sections that highlight top-reviewed products.San Francisco Bay Coffee redesigned their packaging and website with the same care they take in growing and roasting their coffee beans. Fresh, colorful, and vibrant packaging and design now reflect the high-quality coffee products customers have grown to love. The new design captures the spirit of San Francisco, and tells more of the company's story and about the coffee’s origins. As for the product on the inside? Nothing has changed there, as they promise to continue sourcing the same specialty‑grade beans, and remain 100% responsibly sourced per Enveritas™ standards.The new site design went live on April 2nd, and customers will see the fresh packaging on retailers' shelves starting in the late spring.About the Company:Founded by Jon and Barbara Rogers in 1979, San Francisco Bay Coffee is one of the premier coffee makers in California and around the world. San Francisco Bay Coffee boasts over 30 million pounds of coffee annually and believes that everyone who touches the coffee, from the plants to roasted beans to the steaming cup, should benefit from the process. Socially and environmentally conscious, San Francisco Bay Coffee is committed to buying the majority of coffee directly from the 32,000 collaborating farmers to ensure fair pay. Moreover, San Francisco Bay Coffee has built 63 schools, 1,700 housing complexes, and numerous medical and dental centers in partnership with local communities. In 40 years of producing exceptional coffee, San Francisco Bay Coffee has donated more than 10 million coffee plants to coffee-providing farmers. To San Francisco Bay Coffee, everyone is family and should be treated as such!

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