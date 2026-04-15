AsstrA Air Freight Service: best solution for Europe–USA flows

AsstrA offers a seamless air freight service designed for businesses that value reliable capacity, predictability and accuracy in documentation.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the competitive Europe–USA lane, success isn’t just about price – it’s about trust, stability and operational precision. AsstrA offers a seamless air freight service designed for businesses that value reliable capacity, predictability and accuracy in documentation, supported by strong U.S. customs brokerage expertise.AsstrA ensures smooth transport of your shipments from major European hubs like Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Warsaw to top U.S. destinations including New York JFK, Chicago O’Hare and Los Angeles,. Whether you need direct, consolidation or back-to-back shipments, our flexible services (Standard, Express or Charter) cover all delivery needs, with door-to-airport or door-to-door options.Operational Excellence You Can Count On• Cut-off times: 48 hours before departure• Minimum chargeable weight: 500 kg• Transit times: Airport-to-airport from 24 h, door-to-door in 72 h• Special handling: DGR, pharma, perishables, high-value cargo• Pre-booked capacity options to guarantee space when you need itExperienced AsstrA team provides reliable Europe–USA air freight solutions, offering flexible delivery options and payment models (prepaid or collect), transparent Incoterms (DAP, DDP, FCA) and a clear surcharge policy covering fuel, security, X-ray and handling.Why Choose AsstrA for Your Business?• Reduce lead times and improve supply chain predictability• Ensure capacity stability even during peak periods• Optimize working capital with reduced safety stock• Benefit from detailed cost transparency, 3–6 month rate options and fuel indexation mechanisms• Stay compliant with U.S. customs filings (AMS, ISF) and licensed broker support• Track your cargo with full milestone visibility and insure shipments under ICCA coverageChoose AsstrA Air Freight Service to prioritize stability and operational reliability. Move your cargo with confidence, knowing every shipment is handled with precision, professionalism and care.Send your request: air@asstra.comAbout AsstrA AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG is a multinational transportation and logistics service provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. For 30 years, AsstrA has been providing its customers with a full range of global 3PL services via road, rail, air, and sea transportation. The service portfolio includes warehouse logistics, customs clearance, cargo insurance, support for import-export operations, and project logistics.AsstrA’s team employs more than 1,000 people in countries across Europe, the CIS, Asia, and the USA. The quality of services is confirmed by ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 28000, GDP, and SQAS certifications.AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG is a member of leading trade associations including FIATA, WCA, and TAPA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.