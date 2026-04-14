Michigan Quietly Becoming Cybersecurity State

Compliance is forcing companies to actually get secure. CMMC, HIPAA, SOC 2 requirements are pushing businesses to make decisions they'd been putting off for years.” — Rich Miller, CEO

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan Celebrates Small Business recognizes 50 companies doing something worth paying attention to every year. The 2026 list covers the kind of range you would expect from a state with a sprawling economy: a pickle company from Eau Claire, a winery in Traverse City, a donut shop in Williamston, a dermatology practice in Wyoming.And two competing cybersecurity firms That detail is easy to scroll past, but it shouldn't be. When two companies in the same niche, from the same state, land on the same top 50 list in the same year, it's not a coincidence. It's a market signal.Michigan's economic story still gets told through the lens of automotive manufacturing. And manufacturing remains critical, no question. But the 2026 list reflects something different happening underneath the traditional narrative. Service businesses, health care providers, behavioral health firms, financial advisers, specialty manufacturers and, yes, cybersecurity companies are all growing fast enough to earn state-wide recognition.That isn't a fluke. Michigan businesses are investing in security in ways they weren't five years ago. Ransomware incidents targeting manufacturers and health care providers, new federal compliance requirements like CMMC for defense contractors, and a broader awareness that a single breach can shutter a company of any size have all accelerated the conversation.The question for most businesses is no longer whether to take cybersecurity seriously. It's who they trust to help them do it.Senscy, co-founded by former Gov. Rick Snyder and three partners, just entered the market in 2022. The Ann Arbor-based startup focuses on subscription-based cybersecurity health scoring for small and medium-sized businesses. Snyder was known first as a venture capitalist and SPARK co-founder, then as governor. The SensCy launch came after he left office in 2019 and after his Flint water crisis charges were eventually dropped.STACK Cybersecurity, based in Livonia, has been building its reputation a different way. Rich Miller founded the company 20 years ago alone in his basement. With no degree, no network, and no funding, he built the company by himself with grit, determination, and an insatiable appetite to succeed.Same award. Different paths to earning it.The fact that the market can support multiple locally based cybersecurity firms, each with a distinct approach, reflects where demand is headed.If you're a manufacturer in the defense supply chain, CMMC compliance isn't optional. If you run a health care practice, HIPAA requirements and the sophistication of threat actors targeting patient data have raised the stakes considerably. If you're a small business without a dedicated IT team, managing security on your own has become unmanageable.The 2026 Michigan 50 list doesn't name two cybersecurity companies because the judges were generous. It names two because the demand is real and growing, and Michigan-based firms are building the capacity to meet it.Competition is healthy, even in cybersecurity. When more providers are operating at a high level, more businesses get the protection they need. That's good for the state's economy, good for the defense supply chain, and good for the clients who've been putting off these conversations for too long.STACK is proud to be recognized alongside some of the most innovative small businesses in Michigan. There's a lot of ground left to cover, and we are ready to cover it.Contact STACK Cybersecurity for a comprehensive cybersecurity risk assessment ( CSRA ).

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