Free Webinar May 20: Why Manufacturers Getting Denied Cyber Insurance

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STACK Cybersecurity and Lakeside Insurance join the Michigan Manufacturers Assoc. to explain how manufacturers can qualify for cyber insurance.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber insurance underwriting has changed dramatically for manufacturers. What was once a relatively straightforward renewal process has evolved into a rigorous evaluation that examines operational resilience, identity security, backup integrity, and incident response readiness.

Manufacturers are increasingly being denied coverage, receiving higher premiums, or facing policy exclusions because insurers now view the sector as one of the highest-risk industries for ransomware and operational disruption. Legacy systems, industrial automation, robotics, operational technology (OT), and interconnected supply chains have created a larger and more complex attack surface.

At the same time, cyber insurers are demanding stronger security controls, including multi-factor authentication (MFA), endpoint detection and response (EDR), secure and tested backups, vulnerability management, network segmentation, incident response planning, and OT security visibility. Many manufacturers only discover cybersecurity gaps during policy renewals or after experiencing a cyber incident.

The good news is manufacturers can significantly improve both their cybersecurity posture and their insurability through proactive planning, risk assessments, and security modernization. This post explores why manufacturers are considered high-risk by insurers, how automation and robotics are increasing cyber exposure, what insurers are evaluating during underwriting, common reasons coverage is denied, and practical steps manufacturers can take to improve insurability.

The Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) is hosting a free webinar featuring STACK Cybersecurity and Lakeside Insurance at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20 to explain how businesses can get insurable and recoverable. The session will cover why cyber insurance underwriting is tightening, common reasons manufacturers lose coverage, how automation and OT environments affect risk, what insurers are evaluating today, and steps companies can take before renewal season.

The webinar is open to the public. You don't need to be an MMA member to join.

For additional resources on manufacturing cybersecurity and compliance, visit the STACK Manufacturers Resource Hub.

Learn more and register.

Tracey Birkenhauer
STACK Cybersecurity
+1 734-744-5300
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Free Webinar May 20: Why Manufacturers Getting Denied Cyber Insurance

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Tracey Birkenhauer
STACK Cybersecurity
+1 734-744-5300
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STACK Cybersecurity
33131 Schoolcraft
Livonia, Michigan, 48150
United States
+1 734-744-5300
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Founded in 2006 as AM Data Service, the tech company now known as STACK Cybersecurity protects businesses from evolving cyber threats. Our team of experts works as a strategic partner to design and implement custom cybersecurity solutions, keeping your data and systems secure.

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