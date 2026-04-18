PrudixIC Launches Global B2B Platform and Enhanced BOM Kitting Solutions

Shifting the paradigm of electronic distribution from traditional trading to technical-driven sourcing, empowering clients with immense time and cost savings.

GERMANY, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prudix IC , a premier technical-driven electronic components distributor and strategic sourcing hub, today announced its official corporate rebranding alongside the launch of its new global B2B e-commerce platform, prudixic.com. Coinciding with the platform launch, the company is globally expanding its advanced One-Stop Bill of Materials (BOM) Kitting and Smart Alternative sourcing services, designed to bridge the complex gap between professional engineering design and efficient component procurement.Founded by an elite team of Electronic Information Engineering graduates with deep industry expertise, Prudix IC represents a fundamental shift in the electronic distribution sector. Rather than operating purely as a traditional trading intermediary, the company leverages an engineer -led support framework to seamlessly integrate technical intent with reliable factory sources."Our goal has always been to provide a worry-free experience from the initial demand to the final shipment," stated the Founding Team at Prudix IC. "Having experienced firsthand the massive logistical and technical challenges of sourcing components during our engineering careers, Prudix IC exists to resolve those exact pain points. With our rebrand and the launch of our new digital platform, we are empowering our clients' success by saving them immense time and cost through our professional technical capabilities and unyielding commitment to supply chain stability."To address the increasing complexities and unexpected disruptions within the modern global supply chain, Prudix IC’s newly launched platform and expanded service portfolio feature:Comprehensive One-Stop BOM Kitting & Streamlined Ordering: Integrating seamless digital workflows—from quick inquiry forms and research-backed quotations to convenient ordering and rapid delivery. This full-spectrum procurement covers everything from active and passive components (ICs, sensors, diodes, capacitors) to specialized industrial hardware, streamlining complex supplier management.Smart Alternatives (Pin-to-Pin Replacements): Deploying expert engineering cross-referencing capabilities to deliver functional, pin-to-pin replacement components when original specifications fall short, face extended lead times, or encounter restrictive cost barriers.Verified Global Sourcing Network: Maintaining access to a massive original product database connecting clients to a vast global inventory spanning over 50 countries. Every layer is underpinned by ISO9001 and RoHS-certified manufacturers and validated through rigorous independent lab testing to guarantee 100% performance reliability.In tandem with its operational service enhancements, Prudix IC is also actively expanding its global Broker Program. The company warmly invites professionals, engineers, and supply chain experts across the semiconductor, smart product design, and industrial manufacturing sectors to partner as intermediaries. By offering generous referral fees, PrudixIC aims to foster a collaborative and mutually lucrative global industry ecosystem.About Prudix IC: Prudix IC is a trusted, technical-driven electronic components partner and strategic sourcing hub based in Shenzhen, China. Empowering an extensive client base across more than 50 countries, the company specializes in providing comprehensive electronic supply chain solutions. By infusing professional engineering knowledge into component distribution, PrudixIC ensures the successful realization of complex electronic projects, dedicated to delivering superior technical service, uncompromising quality guarantees, and highly stable delivery cycles.Media Contact:Email: info@prudixic.comWebsite: https://www.prudixic.com

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