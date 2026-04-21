Advantech and ei3 Partner to Deliver Zero-Trust Secure Remote Service Platform for Machine Builders

Together, ei3 and Advantech bring secure remote access, built into the edge ei3 Zethus turns the Advantech UNO into a secure CPS Protection Platform

Integration transforms Advantech industrial edge computer into a Cyber-Physical Systems Protection Platform for machine builders

Zethus was designed to embed security directly into the machine architecture. With Advantech’s industrial edge platform, we’re enabling secure remote service that both OT and IT can stand behind.” — Spencer Cramer, founder & CEO of ei3

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advantech and ei3 today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a zero-trust secure remote service platform purpose-built for industrial machine builders and connected machine programs.The service platform integrates Advantech’s UNO industrial edge computer with the ei3 SERVICE cloud application and Zethus, ei3’s secure edge container launched in September 2025. Together, they transform the Advantech UNO from an edge device into a managed Cyber-Physical Systems Protection Platform designed for connected machines and secure remote service.Secure Connectivity That IT ApprovesManufacturers depend on remote troubleshooting, commissioning, and ongoing vendor support. Yet traditional VPN and remote desktop approaches often introduce inbound firewall exposure, flat network access, and limited audit control, which can create friction with IT and cybersecurity teams.The Advantech + ei3 platform eliminates these concerns.Deployed directly on the UNO, Zethus enables:- Outbound-only encrypted communication- Zero inbound firewall ports- Machine-level micro-segmentation- Hardened Linux foundation with container isolation- Automatic security updates and continuous health monitoring from the ei3 cloudThe architecture establishes a two-tier model that separates gateway connectivity from isolated machine appliances — preventing lateral movement and aligning with modern zero-trust security principles.“Zethus was designed to embed enterprise-grade edge security directly into the machine architecture,” said Spencer Cramer, founder and CEO of ei3. “Combined with Advantech’s industrial edge platform, we’re enabling secure remote service that both OT and IT can stand behind.”From Edge Hardware to Protection PlatformRather than requiring machine manufacturers to build or manage their own cloud infrastructure, the integrated solution provides a ready-to-deploy service foundation. Installation is containerized and completed in minutes, allowing secure connectivity without altering existing machine control networks.“Industrial connectivity is evolving from simple remote access to secure operational infrastructure,” said Jeff Webber, national channel sales manager at Advantech. “This partnership brings together Advantech’s industrial edge computing platform and ei3’s security architecture to help machine builders deploy connected service models with confidence.”Proven at Global ScaleFounded in 1999, ei3 supports more than 190,000 connected industrial assets across 6,500+ facilities in 113 countries. The company maintains ISO 27001:2022 certification and a 25-year record with zero security breaches.The integrated Advantech UNO + ei3 Secure Remote Service Platform is available immediately through Advantech and its authorized channel partners.To learn more about the integrated service platform, visit ei3.com/partners/advantech

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