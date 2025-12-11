ei³ expands ConnectedAI to bring practical, industrial-grade AI to every application in 2026

Example of the ConnectedAI SERVICE Advisor highlighting unusual remote service sessions and providing clear, actionable summaries for OEM and plant teams. The three-track ConnectedAI roadmap showing ei³’s approach to partner-built algorithms, built-in AI Advisors, and advanced data and context framing.

A new roadmap adds AI Advisors, partner-built models, and advanced data preparation to expand secure and reliable industrial AI.

Industrial AI must be grounded, secure, and deeply aware of machine context. ConnectedAI delivers real value by combining secure connectivity, structured data, and decades of operational expertise.” — Spencer Cramer, CEO of ei³

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ei³, a leading provider of secure IIoT and AI-powered solutions for industrial machine builders and manufacturers, today announced a major expansion of ConnectedAI, the company’s strategic vision for empowering industrial organizations with practical, reliable, and sustainable AI.ConnectedAI has served for years as the banner for ei³’s applied machine-learning capabilities. With today’s announcement, ei³ introduces a new multi-track roadmap that brings AI closer to the machines, the people, and the decisions that drive modern manufacturing.Three tracks, one vision: Practical AI for the factory floorTrack 1: Bring Your Own Algorithm — Live Todayei³ continues to support OEMs and certified partners who want to run their own machine-learning models inside the ei³ platform. Through secure data collection and the LIFECYCLE application, OEMs can deploy purpose-built predictive algorithms developed using any tools and deliver insights to their customers.This approach preserves OEM IP, offers maximum flexibility, and allows ei³ to be leveraged as a trusted orchestrator of secure industrial data and infrastructure.Track 2: ConnectedAI Advisors — Starting 2026Beginning in early 2026, ei³ will introduce ConnectedAI Advisors, which are AI-powered assistants embedded directly into the ei³ application suite . These Advisors interpret machine behavior, summarize events, and provide actionable insights through a natural-language interface.The first release, the SERVICE Advisor, will enhance remote service operations by analyzing session activity, identifying anomalies, and helping machine builders meet the increasingly strict security expectations of enterprise manufacturers.Future Advisors will appear across the ei³ platform, including Monitor, Production, Quality, Recipe, Downtime, Sustain, and Lifecycle, bringing conversational intelligence and faster decision-making to every part of the operation.Track 3: Advanced Data Preparation and Context Framing — 2026-27ei³ is also investing in long-term foundational work that will support the next generation of AI capabilities. This includes scalable preprocessing, automated context-building, and efficiency techniques that enable more sustainable AI applications across large fleets of machines.This foundation will strengthen future ConnectedAI capabilities by improving accuracy, speed, and reliability while reducing the cost and energy requirements of AI workloads.Starting with Remote Service: Solving a critical industry challengeMachine builders continue to face resistance from enterprise manufacturers who demand stronger oversight and transparency in remote access. Manual log reviews are inconsistent and insufficient to meet modern cybersecurity expectations. The first ConnectedAI Advisor will directly address this gap.“Our SERVICE Advisor gives machine builders and their customers the visibility they have been asking for. It provides real-time insights into every remote session, delivered in plain language. This capability will help OEMs win deals that were previously blocked by security concerns.”— Lauren Markofsky, Director of Marketing at ei³Built on ei³’s Secure, Proven InfrastructureConnectedAI is powered by ei³’s secure-by-design platform, which connects tens of thousands of machines worldwide and processes more than one billion data points every day. Decades of structured machine data, combined with secure APIs and private data centers in the U.S., Germany, and China, provide a unique foundation for reliable industrial AI.About ei³ei³ delivers secure connectivity, advanced analytics, and AI-powered solutions to machine builders and manufacturers worldwide. With more than 25 years of industrial expertise, ei³ helps customers reduce unplanned downtime, improve quality, boost sustainability, and build the digital factory of the future. Learn more at ei3.com

