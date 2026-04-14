UK Businesses Navigating the Merged RDEC Scheme Now Have a Clearer Path Forward

Catalyst Solutions launches streamlined platform to support companies through significant R&D tax relief changes

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent reforms to the UK's R&D tax relief system have introduced significant changes to how companies claim, making the support of experienced R&D tax consultants increasingly valuable for businesses of all sizes. To address this, Catalyst Solutions, a firm operating across three international markets, has launched a redesigned website giving UK businesses improved access to guidance on claiming R&D tax incentives under HMRC's merged Research and Development Expenditure Credit schemeThe reforms introduced the merged RDEC scheme for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 April 2024 — a shift that has changed the landscape for businesses that previously claimed under separate schemes. The updated platform provides detailed information on the reformed relief landscape, covering eligibility criteria, qualifying expenditure categories, and the full claims process, helping businesses understand what relief is available and how to access it.The site also outlines how Catalyst Solutions supports businesses at every stage of the claims process, from identifying qualifying activities and preparing technical narratives, to liaising with HMRC where required.UK businesses investing in innovation can use the website to assess whether their activities may qualify for R&D tax incentives and understand the steps involved in preparing a compliant claim.For more information on R&D tax incentives in the United Kingdom and how Catalyst Solutions can help, visit https://catalystsolutions.global/rd-tax-incentives-uk About Catalyst SolutionsCatalyst Solutions is an R&D tax consultancy that helps businesses identify, prepare, and submit claims for R&D tax incentives and government grants. With operations in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Australia, the firm works with companies across a range of industries to maximise the value of their innovation investment.

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