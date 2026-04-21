More South Africans Are Selling Damaged Cars as Repair Costs Continue to Climb

Damaged Cars Wanted reports a steady rise in the number of South African motorists choosing to sell accident-damaged and non-running vehicles

JOHANNEBSURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing number of South Africans are choosing to sell a damaged car rather than invest in costly repairs, according to Damaged Cars Wanted . The company has reported a noticeable increase in enquiries from vehicle owners across Gauteng, the Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal over the past year, driven by rising repair costs, longer parts lead times, and tighter household budgets.A Growing National TrendMore South African drivers are rethinking what to do with vehicles that have been in accidents, suffered mechanical failure, or simply stopped running. Instead of sinking money into repairs that often exceed a car's remaining value, owners are increasingly exploring the option to sell their vehicle as-is. Damaged Cars Wanted says this shift reflects broader economic pressures, as well as a growing awareness that a damaged vehicle still holds real market value.Why More Owners Are SellingSeveral factors are contributing to the rise in damaged car sales across the country. Vehicle repair costs have climbed sharply, with imported parts, panel beating, and paintwork pushing many quotes beyond what owners are willing or able to spend. Insurance excesses have also increased, leaving policyholders out of pocket even when a claim is approved. For motorists with older vehicles or cars written off by insurers, selling directly to a specialist buyer has become a practical way to recover value quickly.The trend is particularly visible among owners looking to sell a car with mechanical problems, where diagnostic and repair bills can easily outweigh the vehicle's resale price on the traditional used-car market.A Faster, Simpler Alternative Selling a damaged car privately can be difficult, time-consuming, and often disappointing, with buyers reluctant to take on a car that needs work. Damaged Cars Wanted offers an alternative route, connecting sellers with a network of buyers who specialise in accident-damaged, non-running, and high-mileage vehicles. The process is designed to be straightforward: owners submit their vehicle details online, receive an offer, and arrange collection without the pressure of negotiating with multiple private buyers.Helping Sellers Make Informed DecisionsThe company emphasises transparency throughout the process, providing guidance on how damaged vehicles are valued and what sellers can realistically expect. Factors such as age, condition, mileage, and the extent of damage are all taken into account, giving owners a clearer picture of their car's worth before committing to a sale. This approach has helped many South Africans avoid unnecessary repair costs and move on from vehicles that no longer suit their needs.About Damaged Cars WantedDamaged Cars Wanted is a South African company that buys accident-damaged and non-running cars.. More information is available at https://damagedcarswanted.co.za/

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