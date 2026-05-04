Sandton's Trusted Dental Team Launches New Home as Sky Dental Clinic Sandton

Dr Andrew Sidelsky unveils a new website and refreshed identity for the Sandton practice, building on more than a decade of patient care

SANDTON, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than twelve years of caring for patients in Sandton, Dr Andrew Sidelsky has officially launched Sky Dental Clinic Sandton, a new chapter for the practice previously known as Thinc Sandton.Sky Dental Clinic Sandton carries forward the same dentists, the same support team, and the same patient first philosophy that earned the practice more than 350 verified five star Google reviews and a 5.0 average rating. With over 7,500 patients treated to date, Sky Dental positions itself as Sandton's trusted dental team, a reputation built quietly over the years through word of mouth, repeat visits, and long term patient relationships. For anyone searching for a Dentist in Sandton , the practice offers continuity of care that is increasingly rare in the industry."Great dental care starts with people you actually know" sits at the heart of the new brand. Sky Dental places heavy emphasis on continuity of care, with patients seeing the same clinicians visit after visit, building familiarity with their history, their goals, and their preferences.Dr Andrew Sidelsky, the practice's founder and clinical director, leads a multidisciplinary team that combines general dentistry with advanced aesthetic and restorative work. As an experienced Sandton dentist , Dr Sidelsky has spent more than a decade refining a digitally guided approach that brings together oral health, function, and facial aesthetics under one roof.Sky Dental Clinic Sandton offers a full range of services including general and preventive dentistry, restorative dentistry, full mouth rehabilitation, digital smile design, dental implants, tooth whitening, clear aligners, and emergency dental care. Patients looking for a Cosmetic Dentist will find smile makeovers, veneers, and digitally designed treatment plans that map every step of the journey before a single procedure begins.The new website gives patients an easier route to book consultations, learn about each service, and meet the team behind the practice. Visitors can explore the clinic's approach to digitally guided dentistry, read patient testimonials, and find practical information including hours, location, and direct contact details.For more information about Sky Dental Clinic Sandton and the services on offer in Sandton, visit https://skydental.co.za About Sky Dental Clinic SandtonSky Dental Clinic Sandton is a premium aesthetic and general dental practice based in Sandton, Johannesburg. Founded by Dr Andrew Sidelsky and serving the Sandton community since 2012, the clinic combines a patient first approach with the latest in digital dentistry, including digital smile design, 3D guided implant placement, and clear aligner therapy. The practice is recognised by patients and peers alike as Sandton's trusted dental team.

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