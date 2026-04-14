Westminster Barracks / DUI #2 & Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B1003105

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/13/206 at 2330 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91, mile marker 55.6, Windsor (Windsor County), Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Leon P. Manley

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lebanon, New Hampshire

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks and officers from the Windsor Police Department responded to a crash on Interstate 91, near mile marker 55.6, in the Town of Windsor (Windsor County), Vermont. Through investigation, the operator, identified as Leon P. Manley (36), of the Town of Lebanon, New Hampshire, was determined to be impaired. Manley was subsequently arrested and transported to the Windsor Police Department for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court – Windsor Criminal Division on May 5, 2026, at 0830 hours for the above listed charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/05/2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Victor Elias

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802) 722-4600