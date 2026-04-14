Westminster Barracks / DUI #2 & Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1003105
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/13/206 at 2330 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91, mile marker 55.6, Windsor (Windsor County), Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Leon P. Manley
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lebanon, New Hampshire
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks and officers from the Windsor Police Department responded to a crash on Interstate 91, near mile marker 55.6, in the Town of Windsor (Windsor County), Vermont. Through investigation, the operator, identified as Leon P. Manley (36), of the Town of Lebanon, New Hampshire, was determined to be impaired. Manley was subsequently arrested and transported to the Windsor Police Department for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court – Windsor Criminal Division on May 5, 2026, at 0830 hours for the above listed charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/05/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Victor Elias
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel: (802) 722-4600
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.