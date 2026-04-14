China: Addressing complex humanitarian and security challenges in Africa needs all-inclusive approach

Li Peng, a retired Senior Colonel from the Arms Control Research Center of the National Strategy Development Institute of Tongji University presented advances in small arms and light weapons arms control technology, underscoring how innovation can help reduce the human cost of conflict.

Defence attachés and diplomats from Angola, Egypt, Lesotho, Mali, the Republic of Congo, and South Africa shared perspectives on tackling arms proliferation, emphasizing the need to address the role of arms suppliers, alongside strengthening partnerships and ensuring security initiatives benefit affected communities.

The discussion also highlighted the ICRC’s role as a neutral intermediary and its efforts to promote dialogue among different actors.

In his closing remarks, Youssef emphasized that the ICRC’s role through its neutral intermediary role and humanitarian activities is to create favourable environment for the longer term political settlements by the parties, without having any direct role in conflict mediation or resolution. Underscoring the importance of building broader partnerships, he hoped for continued collaboration to help shape a more stable and humane future for communities affected by conflict in Africa.