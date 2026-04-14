Fernwayer Expands Its Mexico Portfolio With New Cultural Experiences

Día de Muertos is a celebration of memory, artistry, and belonging. Between October 29 to November 2, Fernwayer takes travelers inside the celebration with a photography tour through markets and processions. Fernwayer's full-day Generation of Mezcal experience takes you deep into the hinterland surrounding the colonial city of Oaxaca to participate in the production of the agave distillate known as mezcal. Take the rare opportunity to learn about the ancient cultural significance and rich history of candle making in an Indigenous Zapotec community with Fernwayer's A Family Legacy in Beeswax tour.

Expert-led experiences in Oaxaca, San Miguel de Allende, Mérida, and Guadalajara open new ways into Mexico’s cultural depth.

What is striking about Mexico is how alive its cultural inheritance is. Every day, it is being cooked with, painted with, sung with, carved into, carried forward, and changed in real time.” — Vinitaa Jayson

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fernwayer, the curated travel marketplace, announces an expansion of its Mexico portfolio with a new collection of expert-led experiences across four cities: Oaxaca, San Miguel de Allende, Mérida, and Guadalajara. The new offerings are shaped by archaeologists, artisans, culinary historians, photographers, and cultural practitioners — hosts whose expertise offers access to traditions and conversations that most travel rarely reaches.The challenge for travelers in Mexico is not finding culture, but finding meaningful ways into it. Fernwayer’s approach centers on private experiences led by people with deep ties to place and community, and the lived expertise to interpret what they share.“What is striking about Mexico is how alive its cultural inheritance is,” says Vinitaa Jayson, co-founder of Fernwayer. “It is not preserved behind glass. Every day, it is being cooked with, painted with, sung with, carved into, carried forward, and changed in real time. What interested us in expanding Fernwayer’s offerings was the chance to work with people whose expertise comes from living inside those continuities — people who offer context, interpretation, and a deeper understanding of place.”Living Traditions in Art and CraftIn Oaxaca, where craft remains deeply tied to daily life, Fernwayer’s experiences offer rare access to workshops and inherited practices. A master candle-maker guides guests through a family tradition shaped by ritual and community — generations of beeswax work that belongs as much to religious life as to artisanal practice. Other experiences bring travelers into Oaxaca’s wider world of artisanship — from printmaking studios and silk workshops to pottery traditions and family stonework — revealing a regional culture shaped by material knowledge, family practice, and artistic continuity.In San Miguel de Allende, a UNESCO World Heritage city, master artisans open their studios to travelers, offering a view into craftsmanship that is actively preserved. The experience moves between tradition and contemporary practice, with the artisans themselves as narrators.Food, Drink, and Cultural ContinuityFernwayer’s experiences approach Oaxacan cuisine from the inside. In a home kitchen, Zapotec women share ancestral recipes and the cultural logic behind them, while other experiences move through markets, street-food traditions, and the world of tejate, Oaxaca’s distinctive maize-based drink. Mezcal experiences, meanwhile, trace the relationship between agave, terroir, and distillation methods carried across generations of palenqueros.In Guadalajara, the region’s most iconic spirit is explored with similar depth. A day in the Tequila Valley is led by producers whose knowledge of the agave fields, harvesting process, and family distilling traditions takes travelers well beyond tasting. In San Miguel de Allende, culinary experiences move through markets, neighborhood kitchens, and family-run eateries, shaped by chef encounters, storytelling, and the city’s evolving dining culture.Archaeology and Living HeritageMérida is a natural starting point for exploring the Maya world — not only at nearby archaeological sites, but within the city itself, where an archaeologist leads guests through the living Maya imprint on contemporary urban life. Beyond Mérida, Fernwayer’s archaeological experiences in the Puuc region place cenotes, caves, and the relationship between landscape, ritual, and belief at the center of the journey.Near Guadalajara, an anthropologist interprets the circular pyramids of the Guachimontones, a lesser-known archaeological tradition whose ceremonial architecture and volcanic setting offer a different kind of depth from Mexico’s better-known sites.Ceremony and PhotographyEach autumn, Oaxaca’s Día de Muertos celebrations draw visitors from around the world. Fernwayer’s approach to this tradition favors depth over spectacle: a local host and photographer guides travelers through illuminated nighttime processions, framing the symbolism and ritual within its Indigenous roots and centuries of evolution. A second experience, led by a cultural insider and documentary photographer, brings travelers closer to the altars, offerings, and community life that give the celebration its meaning.With this expanded portfolio, Fernwayer continues to shape Mexico as a destination for travelers seeking cultural depth rather than surface-level tourism — experiences defined not by what is easiest to see, but by the people with the knowledge and perspective to make the invisible legible.About FernwayerFounded in 2024, Fernwayer curates rare, experience-led travel in collaboration with local experts across more than a dozen countries, including Argentina, Chile, Greece, Italy, France, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Türkiye, Peru, Portugal, and Spain. With a focus on private encounters and cultural continuity, each experience is shaped by the people who know a place best.

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