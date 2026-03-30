Fernwayer Unlocks Exclusive Insider Access to Andalusia’s Iconic 2026 Spring Festivals

Join the Feria de Abril festivities with Fernwayer. Horses are one of the highlights of Fernwayer's Feria de Abril experiences. Join the El Rocío Pilgrimage festivities with Fernwayer's immersive experiences.

Fernwayer, the curated travel marketplace for authentic connections, is proud to announce its 2026 calendar for Spain’s most celebrated cultural events.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moving beyond standard tourism, Fernwayer offers travelers rare "insider" entry into the Feria de Abril , the Feria del Caballo , and the historic El Rocío Pilgrimage . By partnering with local Experience Makers like María Reyes García, Fernwayer provides access to private traditions – such as invitation-only festival tents and religious brotherhoods – that are typically closed to the public.SEVILLE’S FERIA DE ABRILThe season begins in the heart of Seville with Seville’s Feria de Abril (April 20–26, 2026). While the festival’s famous casetas (private marquee tents) are strictly invitation-only, Fernwayer provides an "insider’s pass" to these hidden celebrations. Guests will immerse themselves in a world of elegance with a professional hair and makeup session, a dance masterclass, and a private horse-drawn carriage ride to the fairgrounds. This premium experience culminates in a traditional lunch inside an exclusive private caseta, offering a front-row seat to the singing and Sevillana dancing that defines this world-famous event.JEREZ’S FERIA DEL CABALLOFollowing the festivities in Seville, travelers can journey to the equestrian heart of the region for the Feria del Caballo in Jerez (May 2–9, 2026). This private day trip from Seville transports guests into a celebration defined by Andalusian horses and refined local culture. The experience includes a guided visit through the vibrant festival grounds, a scenic horse-drawn carriage ride, and a traditional lunch.EL ROCIO PILGRIMAGEThe spring calendar concludes with a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual journey: A Day in El Rocío's Pilgrimage (May 20–25, 2026). This exclusive offering allows a limited number of travelers to join a local brotherhood for a full day of their historic trek toward the Hermitage of El Rocío. From dawn until midnight, participants will walk the scenic sandy paths alongside pilgrims in traditional dress, sharing in communal meals, heartfelt prayers, and festive flamenco bulerías. It is a profound encounter with Andalusian soul and camaraderie that has remained largely unchanged since the 17th century.For those seeking a deeper look into the region's "Spanish Wild West" year-round, Fernwayer also offers the El Rocío Beyond the Pilgrimage tour, which features private entry into village homes and a visit to the UNESCO-listed Doñana National Park.ABOUT FERNWAYERFounded in 2024, Fernwayer curates rare, experience-led travel in collaboration with local experts across more than a dozen countries, including Argentina, Chile, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Türkiye, Portugal, and Spain. With a focus on private encounters and cultural continuity, each experience is shaped by the people who know a place best.

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