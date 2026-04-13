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MPD Arrests Suspect in Columbia Heights Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of the suspect in a shooting in Columbia Heights.

On Sunday, March 1, 2026, at approximately 3:26 p.m., Third District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

On Monday, April 13, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15-year-old male of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 26027226

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MPD Arrests Suspect in Columbia Heights Shooting

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