MPD Arrests Suspect in Columbia Heights Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of the suspect in a shooting in Columbia Heights.
On Sunday, March 1, 2026, at approximately 3:26 p.m., Third District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
On Monday, April 13, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15-year-old male of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).
CCN: 26027226
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