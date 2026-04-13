MPD Arrests Suspect in Valley Avenue Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of the suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.



On Sunday, April 12, 2026, at approximately 5:01 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 1200 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, inside the hallway of an apartment building, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS personnel responded, and despite all lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Levon Livingston, of Southeast, DC.



On Monday, April 13, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, with the assistance of the Prince George’s County Police Department, located and arrested 26-year-old Niko Lancaster, of Oxon Hill, MD. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder. The preliminary investigation indicates this was a domestic related incident.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Prince George’s County Police Department for their continued partnership and assistance throughout this investigation.



CCN: 26048256



