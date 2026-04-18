RARA RTA CABINETS Expands Offering to Include Frameless Cabinets and Closet Systems

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RARA RTA CABINETS has expanded its product line, reflecting growing demand for modern, space-efficient storage solutions in residential remodeling.

IL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The expansion comes as homeowners and contractors increasingly prioritize clean design, improved storage capacity, and consistent styling across different areas of the home. Frameless cabinet construction and modular closet configurations have become more widely adopted in recent years, particularly in projects focused on maximizing usable space.Responding to Shifts in Design and Storage NeedsFrameless construction, commonly used in modern kitchens, eliminates the front face frame to provide greater interior accessibility and a more streamlined appearance. At the same time, modular closet systems are gaining traction as households seek more flexible ways to organize clothing and everyday items.RaraRTAcabinets’ current selection of frameless kitchen cabinets includes a range of finishes such as Sumptuous Walnut, Natural Grain Oak, Luminous Glossy White, Pristine Matte White, Velour Matte Grey, and Shadowy Matte Black.The company’s closet offering includes modular configurations available in Natural Grain Oak, Sumptuous Walnut, Radiant Kansas Oak, and Vanilla White.Broader Product Coverage Across the HomeThe addition of these categories extends RaraRTAcabinets’ product scope beyond kitchen and bathroom cabinetry into whole-home storage solutions. Both frameless cabinets and closets are offered in Ready-to-Assemble (RTA) formats, with frameless cabinets also available pre-assembled.This expanded offering allows for more consistent material and finish selection across kitchens, bathrooms, and storage spaces within a single project.About RaraRTAcabinetsFounded in 2024, RaraRTAcabinets is an e-commerce brand offering kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and storage solutions through a direct-to-consumer model. The company provides a range of cabinetry styles and configurations designed to support residential remodeling projects.Learn more at www.RaraRTAcabinets.com

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