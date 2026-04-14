The GEO Grader scores brand visibility across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and Grok in under 30 seconds. Free at seoagencyusa.com/tools/geo-grader The GEO Grader classifies brands into three AI visibility tiers: Critical (0-49), Fragmented (50-79), and Dominant (80-100) based on recognition across five AI platforms. The GEO Grader uses a 3-step process: Signal Check (live LLM API queries), Vector Analysis (hallucination and entity confidence detection), and Visibility Score (0-100).

Free tool scores brand visibility across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and Grok in 30 seconds. Most brands tested are invisible to AI search

The search industry is spending billions to protect its positions in a contracting channel, while a new decision layer operates with zero measurement.” — Jason Langella, Chairman and Founder, SEO Agency USA

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- First AI Visibility Diagnostic Reveals Most Brands Are Unrecognizable to ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini Despite Billions in Annual SEO InvestmentGEO Grader scores brand recognition across five AI platforms in 30 seconds, exposing a gap the search industry has ignoredApril 14th, 2026 - A new diagnostic tool released today reveals that the majority of brands tested are functionally invisible to AI-powered search platforms, even when those same brands hold strong traditional search rankings. The finding underscores a widening disconnect between where companies invest their search budgets and where consumers are increasingly conducting purchase research.The GEO Grader, developed by search intelligence firm SEO Agency USA, is the industry's first free diagnostic that simultaneously queries five major large language models - OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, Google's Gemini, Perplexity, and xAI's Grok - and returns a quantified Entity Confidence score from 0 to 100 for any brand in under 30 seconds. The tool is available immediately at https://seoagencyusa.com/tools/geo-grader with no account or payment required.The release comes as multiple research firms document a structural shift in consumer search behavior. Gartner projects traditional search engine volume will decline 25% by 2026. Adobe's consumer research indicates 50% of buyers now initiate product research through AI assistants rather than traditional search engines. And data from Authoritas found that 84% of sources cited in Google's own AI Overviews originate from outside the conventional top 10 organic results - meaning the rankings most companies optimize for may not determine AI visibility at all."The search industry is spending billions annually to protect positions in a channel that is contracting, while an entirely new decision layer operates with zero measurement," said Jason Langella, Chairman and Founder of SEO Agency USA. "When we run the GEO Grader across a client's competitive landscape, the results consistently reveal that traditional ranking authority and AI entity recognition are not the same signal. Companies that dominate page one of Google are routinely absent from AI-generated recommendations."How the Diagnostic WorksThe GEO Grader requires two inputs: a brand name and a website URL. The tool then executes parallel API queries against all five AI platforms, evaluating how each model identifies, describes, and positions the brand in response to relevant queries. The output includes:- An overall Entity Confidence score (0-100)- Per-platform confidence breakdown across all five AI models- A hallucination risk rating identifying whether AI platforms are generating inaccurate information about the brand- A classification into one of three visibility tiers: Critical (0-49), Fragmented (50-79), or Dominant (80-100)"What surprised us during internal testing was the hallucination data," said the firm's director of AI research. "Brands with low entity confidence scores aren't just invisible to AI. In many cases, the models are actively fabricating information about them - inventing services they don't offer, citing locations where they don't operate, or attributing capabilities to competitors instead. The reputational risk of AI misrepresentation is a problem most organizations don't know they have."The Hallucination ProblemThe diagnostic addresses a risk that extends beyond visibility into brand reputation. When AI platforms lack sufficient entity data about an organization, they do not simply omit the brand from responses. In many cases, the models generate fabricated information - incorrect founding dates, invented service offerings, misattributed capabilities, and inaccurate geographic data - and present it to users as factual.This pattern, known as AI hallucination, compounds over time. Inaccurate AI-generated content enters the broader information ecosystem as users reference it in their own research, publishing, and decision-making. Subsequent model training cycles then ingest that derivative content, reinforcing the original inaccuracy. For organizations operating in regulated industries or serving enterprise clients, the liability implications of AI-generated misinformation about their brand are significant and largely unmonitored.The GEO Grader's hallucination risk rating is designed to surface this exposure before it compounds, giving organizations the data needed to prioritize structured-data remediation and entity-signal strengthening.Deployment in Live Industry ResearchThe GEO Grader has already been deployed for real-time competitive analysis at the 2026 LDC Gas Forums, where SEO Agency USA benchmarked AI visibility across energy-sector companies during the conference. The analysis revealed significant variation in AI entity recognition even among established brands with decades of industry presence, reinforcing the disconnect between traditional market position and AI platform awareness.Next week, the firm's research division will be on-site at Google Cloud Next 2026 in Las Vegas, conducting the same cross-platform AI visibility analysis across cloud infrastructure and enterprise technology companies attending the event. The firm plans to publish benchmarking data from the conference, providing the first industry-wide AI visibility snapshot of the enterprise technology sector.Organizations attending Google Cloud Next or operating in enterprise technology can access the tool directly to benchmark their own AI visibility score ahead of the conference.Availability and AccessThe GEO Grader is live at https://seoagencyusa.com/tools/geo-grader . Three free scans require no account. An optional email registration unlocks unlimited scans and a detailed five-page AI Visibility Audit Report delivered as a PDF. The tool also includes a head-to-head Challenge Mode for competitive benchmarking, social-sharing templates for internal distribution, and an embeddable widget available to partners and industry publications seeking to offer AI visibility scoring to their audiences.Multimedia Resources- GEO Grader Tool: https://seoagencyusa.com/tools/geo-grader - Tool Visual / OG Image: https://seoagencyusa.com/geo-grader-og.png About SEO Agency USASEO Agency USA is a search intelligence and revenue infrastructure firm that engineers organic visibility, AI search positioning, and generative engine optimization for enterprise organizations. The firm operates dedicated divisions for technical SEO, content strategy, AI visibility, paid media, web development, and analytics, serving clients across energy, engineering, construction, SaaS, healthcare, critical infrastructure, hospitality, finance, and more. SEO Agency USA is an official sponsor of the 2026 LDC Gas Forums and publishes original research on brand visibility across AI platforms.Media Contact:SEO Agency USAoutreach@seoagencyusa.com1-866-736-0411###

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