SEO Agency USA Sponsors LDC Gas Forums for Data Center Era AI visibility varies by natural gas industry category. Major producers, midstream, LDCs, EPCs, and equipment vendors average 90+ on AI recognition. Consulting and advisory firms average 21. A 70-point gap. Source: SEO Agency USA primary research, 86 vendo Headline findings from SEO Agency USA research. 86 natural gas industry vendors tested across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and Grok. Average AI visibility score: 81.2 out of 100. Median: 90. 89% average entity confidence.

SEO Agency USA sponsors all six 2026 LDC Gas Forums; Founder Jason Langella speaks April 9 at LDC Gas Forum Southeast in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The procurement team at an LDC doesn't start at Google anymore. They start at ChatGPT, Perplexity, or Claude. The companies winning natural gas procurement figured that out first.” — Jason Langella, Founder and Chairman, SEO Agency USA

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEO Agency USA has been named an Official Sponsor of all six 2026 LDC Gas Forums produced by Access Intelligence, LLC. The agency's Founder and Chairman, Jason Langella, will also serve as a featured panelist at the flagship event of the series, the 26th Annual LDC Gas Forum Southeast, taking place April 8 to 10 at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. SEO Agency USA is an AI-first search and revenue infrastructure firm serving the energy, engineering, and industrial sectors.The sponsorship spans every event on the 2026 LDC Gas Forums calendar, including the dedicated Nat Gas to Power Forum convened in Austin every November, an event built specifically around powering AI data centers and hyperscaler workloads. Across the year, the sponsorship places SEO Agency USA in front of more than 1,000 natural gas executives, LDC leaders, pipeline operators, LNG developers, and critical infrastructure decision-makers.The 2026 LDC Gas Forum Southeast convenes executives, regulators, and advisors from across the natural gas value chain. Confirmed participants include representatives from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the American Gas Association, the American Public Gas Association, bp, Kinder Morgan, Williams, TC Energy, Southern Company Gas, ConocoPhillips, Duke Energy, Siemens Energy, Emerson, Boston Consulting Group, the Tennessee Valley Authority, Argus Media, Natural Gas Intelligence, Gas South, and Greenville Utilities Commission. The forum opens with a keynote from Liz Bowman, Vice President of Government Affairs and Outreach at Williams, on the policy and regulatory frameworks shaping data center-driven natural gas demand.Langella's panel is scheduled for Thursday, April 9 from 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and is titled "Where There's A Will, There's A Solution: Providing Innovative Technology Solutions To Overcome Infrastructure Management Challenges." The session is moderated by Melissa Griffith, Director of Operations at Enspire Energy. Langella is joined on the panel by Dhruv Venkatraman of Trellis Energy Software, Andy Snyder of Emerson, and Scott Vogan of nGenue. The panel is scheduled immediately following the Thursday keynote lunch delivered by Siemens Energy, a session titled "From Demand Surge to Delivered Megawatts: The Gas-to-Power Opportunity Ahead," which frames how AI data centers are translating into new gas-to-power project orders and accelerated capacity additions across the natural gas value chain.For the panel, Langella will present original primary research conducted specifically for the 2026 LDC Gas Forums. The study measures how more than 80 natural gas industry vendors appear across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and Grok when real procurement queries are run. The full dataset and methodology will be published following the Ponte Vedra panel."The procurement team at an LDC looking for a new ETRM vendor or a pipeline integrity consultant doesn't start at Google anymore," said Jason Langella, Founder and Chairman of SEO Agency USA. "They start at ChatGPT, Perplexity, or Claude. The companies that are going to win the next five years of natural gas procurement are the ones that figured out how to exist inside those discovery tools before their competitors did."Langella also acknowledged Christy Coleman, Vice President of LDC Gas Forums, who leads the forum series. "Christy Coleman and her team have built the LDC Gas Forums into the room where the natural gas industry actually has its most important conversations," Langella added. "It is an honor to sponsor every one of her events this year."According to the International Energy Agency, natural gas is on track to fuel most new U.S. data center projects through at least 2030. U.S. analyst forecasts call for 4 to 8 billion cubic feet per day of added natural gas demand from data centers by 2030. Hyperscalers are projected to invest more than $500 billion in data center capacity in 2026 alone. In the U.S. Southeast specifically, utilities and pipeline developers are planning more than 3.3 billion cubic feet per day of new gas-fired generating capacity by 2040, largely to supply data centers. The natural gas value chain has become a critical infrastructure layer underwriting the AI growth wave.The broader forum agenda also features a Thursday-morning fireside chat with Tala Goudarzi, Partner at the Torridon Group and former Acting Assistant Secretary for the Office of Fossil Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy, on geopolitics and the impacts of recent events on U.S. energy policy. A Thursday-morning panel on infrastructure permitting and gas-electric coordination features FERC, the American Gas Association, Boston Consulting Group, TC Energy, and Southern Company Gas. A Friday Gas Buyers Panel convenes Duke Energy, the Tennessee Valley Authority, Greenville Utilities Commission, and CMC Gas.The 2026 LDC Gas Forums calendar:* 26th Annual LDC Gas Forum Southeast: April 8 to 10, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL* LDC Gas Forum Northeast: June 8 to 10, Boston, MA* LDC Gas Forum Rockies & West: August 10 to 12, San Diego, CA* LDC Gas Forum Mid-Continent: September 14 to 16, Chicago, IL* Gulf Coast Energy Forum: October 14 to 16, New Orleans, LA* LDC Gas Forum Nat Gas to Power (focused on powering AI data centers): November 11 to 13, Austin, TXAbout SEO Agency USA: SEO Agency USA is an AI-first search and revenue infrastructure firm serving enterprise clients across energy, engineering, utilities, manufacturing, and industrial services. The agency combines traditional search engine optimization with Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), AI visibility engineering, and authority-building programs designed for long procurement cycles. More at https://seoagencyusa.com About the LDC Gas Forums: The LDC Gas Forums are produced by Access Intelligence, LLC. The six 2026 forums collectively convene more than 1,000 natural gas executives representing LDCs, pipelines, producers, marketers, utilities, and LNG developers across North America. The LDC Gas Forum Southeast is the flagship event, now in its 26th year. More at https://www.ldcgasforums.com/

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