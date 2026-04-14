'Neurospicy' Los Angeles-based Author Launches First Novel at 65

Cece In Wonderland Book Promo

Donation of Proceeds from Sales in April to Autism Speaks During World Autism Month

CeCe in Wonder Land is an honest, personal, and intimate story that invites the reader into the experience of a neurodivergent mind seeking a place to belong in an unforgiving world... ” — Zoe Klein, author of Drawing in the Dust.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine living most of your life feeling different, being called "quirky", or having people say you were the one who "didn’t always play well with peers.” First-time author Bonnie Priever today announced her new novel, “CeCe in Wonder Land.” It's loosely based on her autobiographical story about living life, wondering why she's so different, and how she embraced forging a career, friendships, and a marriage, while living with a neurodiverse brain. Bonnie was diagnosed with high-functioning autism at the age of 63. In order to support others who are living life with neurodivergent diagnoses, Bonnie will donate a portion of all book sales from the month of April, World Autism Month, to Autism Speaks.About BonnieBorn and raised in Los Angeles, Bonnie S. Priever majored in communications studies at UCLA before moving to Philadelphia. There, she attended the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College, which prepared her for an assistant directorship at the Israel Levin Senior Adult Center in Venice, California.As a way to process emotions and stay connected to her spirituality, Bonnie started writing about her experiences. In 2023, Newsweek published her personal essay about the challenges of aging. Currently, she combines her passion for writing and her love for live theater as a reviewer for Curtain Up, an online theater magazine.“Being neurodivergent, I don’t always focus easily, but when I’m able to pause and meditate, all is well with my world,” Priever continues, "Reflecting upon journals and my time in Israel, I realized I had a story to tell about finding joy, love, and friendships in life despite challenges that required tenacity and perseverance. I hope all people living with a neurodivergent diagnosis find some encouragement and inspiration in this novel.”Bonnie will be at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 19 from 1:30 to 5:00 pm. Visit her at the Acorn Publishing Booth, number 963, where she'll sign copies of the book. Each person who purchases a book that day will receive a special gift related to the book.To book an interview with Bonnie, engage her for a speaking opportunity, or secure an Advanced Reader Copy of CeCe in Wonder Land, contact Paula Lowe, publicist at Louk Media , at Paula@Loukmedia.com or by calling/texting 617-765-4012.Follow Bonnie on Facebook or Instagram.Read a preview of the book on Bonnie’s site: www.bonnieprieverbooks.com

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