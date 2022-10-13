Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox Headlining Concert to Aid In Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts
Expected to be the most incredible and inspirational night of music, hope, unity, and relief, this community concert hosted by Light Orlando announced Gary LeVox, lead singer of Rascal Flatts to headline “Celebrate Christ: a Night of Unity & Music" at the Addition Financial Arena at the University of Central Florida, Home of the UCF Knights on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Light Orlando, a local non-profit organization focused on empowering communities through the power of love and service, also announced it would donate 100% of the ticket sales to aid in ongoing Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Alongside LeVox, the star-studded celebrity charity concert features powerful performances by Season 9 winner of The Voice, Jordan Smith, top Billboard artist Blanca, and the most awarded a cappella group in history, Take 6.
Beginning at noon on Nov. 5, Light Orlando will host a Food Drive on the Addition Arena Plaza and at 5:00pm there will be live pre-show entertainment by popular Rock artist, Ofi. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring non-perishable food and candy to donate, upon entry, to local charities providing meals for storm-affected families into the 2022 holiday season.
“Light Orlando, and many nonprofits in Central Florida, have joined forces to bring relief to those most affected by this historic Hurricane Ian,” says Captain Ken Chapman, Area Commander of The Salvation Army. “Together, the body of Christ is uniting to bring hope to those who need it the most.”
Ticket prices range from $13- $21, with 100% of the proceeds donated to support the community in its recovery and rebuilding from Hurricane Ian.
Celebrate Christ: A NIGHT OF UNITY & MUSIC
Nov. 5, 2022
Addition Financial Arena (Home of the UCF Knights), Orlando, Florida
Concert at 7:30 pm
Plaza Pre-Show – 5 pm
About Light Orlando: Light Orlando began with a concert. In 2021, people were feeling lonely and isolated as the world was coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Christmas season approaching, a group of community members came up with an idea to light the world through community service. Light Orlando created a Christmas concert to bring people together, to celebrate the power of music, and to find new ways to serve, and rejoice in the Savior of the World, whose light shines in us all. Light Orlando was born and continues to bless and unite Orlando area communities through the power of love and service.
