Statement by Prime Minister Carney to mark one year since the Lapu-Lapu Day festival tragedy

CANADA, April 26 - “One year ago, 11 people were killed and dozens were injured in a horrific vehicle attack at the Lapu-Lapu Day festival in Vancouver. On this solemn day, we remember the victims – children, parents, and friends who were taken by this senseless act of violence. We also commend the quick and compassionate actions of those who were at the scene and of the first responders.

This tragedy left a profound void in the hearts of families, loved ones, and Filipino communities across Canada and around the world. In the face of unimaginable loss and grief, they have shown strength, solidarity, and compassion. Their sorrow is shared by our entire nation.

Our ability to come together in crisis represents the best of our country – our empathy, our unity, and our compassion for each other. One year ago, Canadians stood with the people of Vancouver as they grieved. Today, we stand with them once more as they honour the victims, their memories, and the strength of the survivors.”