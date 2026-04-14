New Research Highlights the Critical Gap Between Performance Management and Leadership Development

The Future of Leadership Starts Here Leadership Feedback Loop

MultiRater Surveys Reveals Why HRIS Platforms Alone Are Failing Leadership Development — Introducing a Complementary Approach with MyMentor Insights

Collecting feedback is not the same as developing leaders, the gap between insight and action is where most organizations struggle” — Mark Purbrick

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MultiRater Surveys has released new insights outlining a growing challenge facing organizations worldwide: while HRIS platforms excel at managing performance, they are not designed to develop leaders.

The report, “Why your HRIS isn't developing current & future leaders”, introduces a clear distinction between performance management systems and leadership development capabilities, and explains why organizations relying solely on HRIS-based tools are leaving a critical gap unaddressed.

“HRIS platforms are incredibly effective at tracking performance, compliance and workforce data,” said Mark Purbrick, Founder of MultiRater Surveys. “But leadership development requires reflection, behavioral insight and ongoing growth, areas that HRIS systems were never built to support.”

Many organizations rely on built-in HRIS 360-degree feedback tools, assuming they provide sufficient leadership development capability. However, MultiRater Surveys’ findings suggest otherwise.

Typical HRIS based feedback systems are:

• One-off survey events

• Generic in competency design

• Delivered as static reports

• Lacking interpretation and guidance

• Disconnected from ongoing development

Without the right context and support, feedback can be misunderstood, ignored or even create defensiveness, limiting its impact on real behavioral change. “Collecting feedback is not the same as developing leaders,” Purbrick added. “The gap between insight and action is where most organizations struggle.”

What is required is a complementary system focused specifically on leadership growth. The approach introduces a continuous development loop that includes:

• Contextualized, narrative-based feedback

• Guided debriefs that turn data into actionable insight

• Personalized leadership development plans

• Ongoing behavioral progress tracking

• 24/7 access to AI-driven coaching conversations

This model shifts leadership development from a one-time event to an ongoing journey. “Leadership isn’t built in a report or a quarterly cycle,” said Purbrick. “It develops over time through reflection, feedback, and real-world application.”

At the center of this approach is MyMentor Insights, which includes a Live AI Leadership Coach designed to provide leaders with immediate, personalized guidance. Available 24/7, the platform enables leaders to:

• Reflect on their feedback in real time

• Navigate challenging leadership situations

• Build and refine development plans

• Generate structured coaching summaries and action items

Unlike traditional coaching models, which can be costly and limited in scale, MyMentor Insights provides continuous support without scheduling constraints. “Leaders don’t face challenges on a timetable,” Purbrick said. “They need support in the moment, before a difficult conversation, after receiving feedback or when navigating uncertainty.”

The report highlights the risks organizations face when leadership development is overlooked:

• High-performing individuals promoted without leadership readiness

• Disengaged teams led by underprepared managers

• Succession pipelines that fail under pressure

“Organizations often assume strong performance translates into strong leadership,” said Purbrick. “But without targeted development, that assumption creates significant risk.”

MultiRater Surveys emphasizes the importance of developing leaders before, during and across key transitions, from emerging leaders to senior executives.

By combining HRIS performance data with dedicated leadership development tools, organizations can:

• Reduce promotion risk

• Strengthen leadership pipelines

• Build consistent leadership capability at scale

“HRIS tells you what people are doing,” Purbrick concluded. “MyMentor helps leaders understand who they are becoming.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.