MultiRater Surveys and HR.com Partner to Provide Access to Transformative Employee Development Programs

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MultiRater Surveys, a cloud-based leadership survey provider, and HR.com, the world’s largest network of human resources (HR) professionals, are proud to announce a partnership which will provide HR.com members with an automated employee feedback tool (MyMentor) that will foster cutting edge leadership and employee development programs.

HR.com is committed to developing high levels of competence, confidence, leadership and job performance within the HR professional sector. By using products and resources founded in education, research and leveraging innovative technology, HR.com helps over 2 million HR professionals worldwide advance their careers and find optimal solutions to enhance job performance.

MultiRater Surveys (MRS) is committed to helping organizations develop their leadership capability at all levels, not just at the senior executive level. By providing the capability to fully customize leadership and employee surveys, MRS ensures that all HR professionals can create leadership programs that will improve their organization’s capability to thrive in the future. With AI-powered MyMentor Insights, HR professionals can fully implement interactive online leadership development programs for all supervisors, team leaders, managers, and executives—without needing to increase existing resources.

The partnership with HR.com was established to strengthen leadership capabilities and professional competencies, supporting HR professionals in the HR.com community and helping them advance their careers and proficiency.

The DDI Global Leadership Forecast 2023 found that only 40% of managers believe their company has high-quality leaders, and only 12% of organizations report having a strong bench to fill critical leadership roles. Furthermore, the report states that CEOs rank “developing the next generation of leaders” as higher priority and greater concern than economic or business challenges.

The two formidable barriers for business owners and CEOs in implementing an effective leadership program are cost and time. MultiRater Surveys focuses on delivering a cost-effective and timely solution. The result is a highly interactive process—effectively an online leadership coach—that represents a modest investment, making it practical to extend leadership development programs to all people managers, especially mid-level managers and team leaders.

“Our partnership with MultiRater Surveys empowers our HR community to build stronger leadership capabilities and competencies,” said Debbie McGrath, Chief Instigator and CEO of HR.com. “By leveraging innovative, accessible development tools, we strive to help HR professionals advance their careers and prepare for the evolving challenges of the future workplace.”

About MultiRater Surveys

MultiRater Surveys, a member of the Peoplogica Group, is an advanced online leadership and employee survey provider incorporating advanced AI and interactive reporting functionality. MultiRater Surveys provides survey services to all enterprise organizations with a focus on providing solutions to management teams, L&D, leadership coaches, business consultants and HR associations. Visit www.MultiRaterSurveys.com and www.Peoplogica.com for further information

About HR.com

HR.com, the largest network of HR professionals, is committed to helping HR professionals advance and build meaningful careers and find the optimal solutions to enhance their job performance. Over 2 million HR professionals rely on HR.com for career development, networking, and compliance 24/7/365. Offerings include 300+ leading-edge HR Research Institute industry studies, monthly HR magazines, innovative professional education with 500+ annual webcasts and virtual courses, the most comprehensive HR exam prep program for SHRM/HRCI certification (prepare for a salary increase!), in-person HR conferences, HR tools, and legal compliance updates. Visit www.HR.com to maximize your potential!

