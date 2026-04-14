Dscout Introduces AI Studio to Help Builders Run Research Faster and with Confidence

Dscout introduces AI Studio to help builders run research faster

AI Studio brings planning, fielding, and analysis together in one AI-powered workspace, accelerated by the team behind Userology.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dscout, the leading experience research platform, today announced the launch of Dscout AI Studio, a new home for AI-powered tools designed to help builders, including researchers, designers, and product managers, get answers faster and move forward with confidence.

While Dscout has long embedded AI across its platform, AI Studio brings together AI capabilities that support teams across the research process, making it easier to go from questions to insights without the added complexity.

With Dscout AI Studio, teams can:

- Draft studies by describing what they want to learn, generating a ready-to-run study design

- Run AI-moderated research either as dynamic unmoderated or fully AI-led studies, and collect responses in hours

- Explore data by asking questions and surfacing insights, patterns, and key moments in real time with source links.

These capabilities build on Dscout’s existing AI features, which help teams summarize data, identify themes, surface notable moments, and refine research questions. AI Studio extends that foundation, enabling teams to run research with AI support from start to finish. Teams can start with an open canvas, describe their research goals, and generate a study in seconds. From there, they can refine their approach, launch quickly, and analyze results through a conversational interface that surfaces patterns and summarizes findings. Additionally, AI moderation enables dynamic follow-up questions and full interview experiences, helping teams gather deeper insights while reducing manual effort.

Empowering Every Builder to Do Research

“The next wave of great products will be built by teams who can continuously learn from their users,” said Michael Winnick, CEO of Dscout. “With AI Studio as a centralized hub, we’re making research an integrated, always-on workflow that any builder—across product, design, or engineering—can confidently use.”

Dscout AI Studio expands access to research by enabling more builders to contribute, without compromising quality. From dedicated researchers to designers and product managers, teams can move faster while maintaining high standards for trustworthy, high-quality insights. Built-in guardrails help ensure reliable results while giving teams the flexibility to explore and learn independently.

Teams are already using Dscout AI Studio to increase research velocity, run more studies, and make more informed decisions. “The ability to instantly create a full study from a few prompts and a Figma prototype has been a major time-saver for our team,” said Michael Leo, Senior Design Research & Consumer Insights Lead at Age of Learning. “It’s especially impactful for designers who need quick feedback throughout the product development process.”

Userology Joins Dscout to Build the Future of AI Research

Dscout also announced that the team behind Userology, an AI-first research technology company, has joined Dscout. The team brings deep experience in building AI-first research tools and will help accelerate Dscout’s efforts to make research more accessible and effective for product teams.

The incoming team includes:

- Shivam Sethi, Director of New Products (formerly CEO, Userology)

- Harshad Harsoda, Principal Software Engineer (formerly CTO, Userology)

- Gaurav Rai, Software Engineer

- Nitish Kumar, Software Engineer

- Anurag Kurle, Software Engineer & AI Researcher

“We built Userology to explore how AI could transform research,” said Shivam Sethi, founder and former CEO of Userology. “Joining Dscout allows us to build alongside a platform already trusted by leading teams and accelerate what’s possible with AI in research.”

Learn more about AI Studio and join the waitlist to try Dscout's AI moderator.



About Dscout

Dscout is a research technology company that helps the world's leading brands understand how people actually think and behave — in context, at scale. For over a decade, our platform has powered experience research for the world’s leading enterprise brands in technology, fintech, retail, and more. Leading brands like Spotify, OnePay, Airbnb, Target, and Salesforce rely on Dscout to test ideas, iterate quickly, collaborate, and build confidently. Now we're extending and updating our research infrastructure for the AI era, providing organizations with high-fidelity human signals critical to building AI products and models.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.