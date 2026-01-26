Dscout enters 2026 as the leading platform for connected, end-to-end UX research

Dscout was once again named a Leader in G2’s User Research category, marking ten consecutive quarters topping the category.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dscout enters 2026 with momentum built on customer trust and continued innovation. After being named a G2 Leader in User Research for the tenth consecutive quarter, based on feedback from teams using Dscout every day, the company is doubling down on what customers value most: faster AI workflows, deeper insights, and a more connected approach to research across design, research, product, marketing, and insights teams.

Sustained leadership in UX research, validated by customers

In December, Dscout was once again named a Leader in G2’s User Research category, marking ten consecutive quarters topping the category. The company also earned G2’s Best Usability Enterprise for the past two quarters, reinforcing its strength in supporting complex, high-impact research needs at scale. These recognitions reflect how teams actually use Dscout in practice. Customers consistently cite faster recruiting, more efficient workflows, stronger collaboration, and clearer paths from data to action.

“Powerful, collaborative tool for researchers,” shared one G2 reviewer. “Dscout streamlines participant selection, interviews, and analysis with AI features that genuinely reduce workload. The collaboration tools make it easy to bring stakeholders along without disrupting participants.”

Another customer highlighted speed and quality as differentiators: “Recruiting is incredibly fast, whether we’re using Dscout’s participant pool or inviting our own. The usability testing setup captures screens, voices, and data seamlessly, and everything is organized for analysis. It’s improved both the speed and quality of our research.”

AI innovation that prioritizes quality, not just speed

Dscout’s leadership is powered by a growing suite of AI capabilities and agents designed to meet teams where they work. Today, researchers and cross-functional partners use Dscout’s AI agents to explore data using natural language and a chat-like interface, surface patterns and test hypotheses in real time, refine study questions with research-informed guidance, ask dynamic follow-up questions that deepen understanding without increasing participant burden, and automatically identify moments that capture key emotions and turning points.

These capabilities continue to evolve. In the coming months, Dscout will expand its AI-powered agents to enhance study setup, recruitment, moderation, analysis, and sharing—so teams can efficiently collect feedback and extract valuable insights to influence product decisions.

“Dscout is already the platform research teams rely on to make informed, human-centered decisions,” said Kate Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dscout. “Our focus is simple and relentless: listen closely to our customers and keep innovating in ways that make their work not just faster and more automated, but also more impactful. As AI reshapes how research happens, we’re investing heavily to ensure teams across research, design, product, marketing, and insights can move with confidence, not complexity. We released 45 customer-requested features in 2025, and have even bigger plans for 2026!”

Dscout’s integration with HeyMarvin connects disparate research data

Dscout is also giving customers new ways to connect insights across business units. A new partnership with HeyMarvin connects Dscout’s AI-powered research workflows with Marvin’s insight repository, creating a seamless, end-to-end path from data collection through synthesis and cross-departmental decision-making.

Expanded flexible recruiting options for every research need

Dscout’s proprietary panel of high-quality, high-engagement Scouts remains a foundational differentiator and area of continued innovation. In Q3 2025, Dscout launched Partner Panels, a new recruiting solution that expanded access to more than 3 million global participants directly within the Dscout platform. The first integration with Respondent gives teams immediate reach for niche and international audiences, without tool switching, data handoffs, or added subscriptions and paperwork.

“Dscout is my best partner for niche audiences I once thought were nearly impossible to find,” said Daniela Victorino, Senior UX Research Lead at SmallPDF. “Partner Panels make it easy to say yes to complex recruiting needs and manage everything—recruiting, scheduling, and research—within one platform.” With Partner Panels, customers gain even more flexibility to match their study needs: recruiting from Scouts, trusted partners, or their own Private Panel participants, all while staying within Dscout’s integrated workflows.

Focused on the future of UX research

As the research landscape continues to evolve, Dscout remains firmly focused on delivering what teams need now and building what they’ll need next, so they can run meaningful, trustworthy research and turn insights into confident decisions.

For more information, visit dscout.com.

About Dscout

Dscout is a flexible Experience Research Platform for capturing in-context insights from high-quality participants. Leading brands use Dscout to test ideas, iterate quickly, collaborate, and build confidently. Learn more at dscout.com.

