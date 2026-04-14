IdeaNova and Cadami Turn Aircraft Cabins into CDN Edge Nodes

Joint solution extends CDN architecture into the cabin to deliver consistent, high-quality streaming while reducing reliance on satellite bandwidth

Airlines can’t keep scaling bandwidth to meet rising streaming demand. Turning aircraft into CDN edge nodes, reshapes onboard delivery— improving performance while reducing costly connectivity needs.” — Juraj Siska, CEO of IdeaNova

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As airlines face rising demand for streaming-quality inflight content—and mounting pressure on limited satellite bandwidth— IdeaNova and Cadami have partnered to turn the aircraft cabin itself into a high-performance CDN edge.The joint solution combines IdeaNova’s Inplay Edge caching technology with Cadami’s STACHUS distribution and storage platform to move content closer to the passenger. By extending CDN architecture into the cabin, the platform enables consistent, high-quality streaming for both licensed IFE libraries and OTT content—while offloading peak demand from satellite links and making better use of existing onboard infrastructure.By distributing content across cabin endpoints, the solution maintains smooth playback even under peak demand and reduces dependence on constrained connectivity. The result is a more scalable and resilient model for delivering rich media onboard without requiring additional hardware.Within the partnership, Cadami provides STACHUS, a distributed storage layer purpose-built for the inflight environments. STACHUS aggregates storage across cabin endpoints and enables high-throughput media delivery, resilient failover, and efficient content distribution across complex cabin networks.IdeaNova contributes its Inplay Edge caching technology, built on the Open Caching standard, to intelligently place and deliver content closer to passengers. Together, the companies are extending edge infrastructure into the aircraft through software, creating a flexible and future-ready approach to onboard content delivery.Designed for the realities of modern cabin environments, the solution works within constrained hardware footprints, heterogeneous systems, and complex network topologies. By using existing cabin infrastructure more intelligently, airlines can improve performance without the cost and disruption of hardware upgrades.Enabling Airlines to Deliver More with LessThe partnership enables airlines to:• Maintain consistent, high-quality streaming at every seat—even during peak demand• Offload peak streaming traffic from constrained satellite links• Cache and deliver OTT and IFE content directly at the edge• Scale onboard storage and delivery capacity without additional hardware• Extend the lifespan and value of existing IFE/C systemsCadami’s STACHUS platform has been deployed on more than 700 aircraft since 2017, providing proven performance at scale and validating the distributed storage approach underpinning the joint solution.“Airlines can’t keep scaling bandwidth to meet rising streaming demand,” said Juraj Siska, CEO of IdeaNova. “By turning the aircraft into a CDN edge node, we’re changing how content is delivered onboard — improving performance while reducing reliance on costly connectivity. Partnering with Cadami enables significant expansion of edge node capacity by allowing each display to contribute a portion of its storage to the edge.”Michel Heindlmaier, Managing Director of Cadami, added: “STACHUS was designed for the unique constraints of the aircraft cabin. Partnering with IdeaNova allows us to extend that foundation into a true CDN-edge architecture that helps airlines deliver content more efficiently and consistently.”Delivered entirely in software, the solution can be deployed incrementally without hardware upgrades. That makes it well suited for airlines looking to modernize existing IFE/C systems while laying the groundwork for next-generation digital services, including AI-driven personalization and richer onboard media experiences.The IdeaNova and Cadami solution will be showcased at Stand 2D55 at Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) 2026 in Hamburg, with live demonstrations for airline partners and system integrators.About IdeaNova Technologies, Inc.IdeaNova, founded in 2008, is a leader in secure video streaming products and advanced engineering services. It pioneered distribution and integration of secure streaming technologies in aviation, media, and entertainment. Its robust, customizable products enhance inflight entertainment for connected or autonomous cabins and are available via license for on-premise deployment or used on demand through SaaS. IdeaNova offers unmatched convenience, customization, and unique features. Trusted by global clients, IdeaNova empowers organizations to innovate rapidly and efficiently. www.ideanovatech.com About CadamiCadami is a Munich based pioneer in next generation content distribution and distributed storage technology. Its software driven STACHUS platform uses advanced coding and caching to deliver large multimedia libraries across bandwidth limited networks—without hardware upgrades. By shifting content to low traffic periods and optimizing peak time delivery, Cadami reduces network congestion by 50–80% and expands performance headroom for telecommunications, in flight entertainment, and media distribution operators. Founded in 2015, Cadami continues to advance efficient, scalable, and resilient content delivery. www.cadami.net

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