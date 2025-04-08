IdeaNova and Safran Passenger Innovations Launch Two New Innovative Connected Cabin Solutions at AIX 2025

Enhanced IPTV and Inplay Flow for YouTube Content open up new opportunities for passengers to be entertained

We’re delighted SPI has embraced Inplay Flow for their seatback entertainment. We see opportunities beyond YouTube and user generated content. We believe it will be essential for connected aircraft.” — Juraj Siska, CEO of IdeaNova

HAMBURG, GERMANY, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IdeaNova Technologies , a leading provider of secure video streaming products and advanced engineering services. and Safran Passenger Innovations (SPI), a global leader for In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Systems, have partnered to elevate in-flight entertainment, unveiling integration of two cutting-edge connected cabin solutions at AIX 2025 in Hamburg, April 8-10. These innovations promise to enhance the passenger experience with advanced technology, seamless functionality, and exceptional entertainment options. The two new products include:Enhanced IPTV with Inplay Edge IntegrationSPI’s RAVE system, combined with IdeaNova’s cutting-edge Inplay Edge technology, delivers an unparalleled IPTV experience for passengers. This innovative solution supports both live TV and Video-on-Demand (VOD) content, ensuring versatility and entertainment variety. Passengers can enjoy new features, such as the ability to rewind live broadcasts to relive their favorite sports moments and quickly catch up to live action. It also reveals seamless transitioning from live broadcast to DVR content, configured to be stored in local cache.Caching is provided by Inplay Edge, which provides configurable storage for DVR content and optimizes bandwidth usage. This all while ensuring high-quality streaming, efficient content caching, and robust Digital Rights Management (DRM) for secure, reliable, and offline-ready entertainment.“IPTV combines the benefits of watching live content and DVR content. With its ability to seamlessly transition between live and DVR it offers passengers quick review of “just played scene (e.g. goal scoring)” or complete review of previous events (e.g. games or prior broadcasted TV)," noted Juraj Siska, CEO of IdeaNova Technologies. “With Inplay Edge, it provides intelligent, standard compliant caching with ability to leverage single connectivity to pull content to a local server for subsequent viewing.”Both live and DVR content is accessible from SPI’s seatback displays, which have been configured to seamlessly transition from the VOD to this IPTV feature. The solution comes with configurable interface for managing cache options such as disk space allocation, cache cleaning, and per channel DVR configuration.Inplay Flow for User Generated and YouTube ContentA unique solution, the new IdeaNova and SPI Inplay Flow for YouTube Content enables passengers to mirror and cast YouTube videos directly to SPI seatback In-Flight Entertainment screens with ease. This feature creates a more personalized and immersive experience, empowering passengers to access and enjoy their favorite content while in the air. This, in addition to previously shown ability to share user generated pictures and videos stored on their personal devices.“We’re delighted that SPI has embraced Inplay Flow for their seatback entertainment as we see opportunities beyond YouTube and user generated content,” said Siska. “We believe this product will become essential for all connected (and even disconnected) aircraft in the future.”Ben Asmar, Vice President of Products and Strategy at SPI, added, “As the demand for high-resolution streaming, multi-device compatibility, and seamless viewing experiences continues to grow, SPI is proud to lead in redefining In-Flight Entertainment. By integrating advanced technologies like Inplay Edge and Inplay Flow into our innovative products, we are setting new standards in connected personalization, delivering premium, user-focused entertainment solutions, something we call the Passenger Curated Experience."SPI and IdeaNova’s collaboration marks a major advancement in reshaping in-flight entertainment, reflecting their shared commitment to enhancing the travel experience for passengers globally.Visit IdeaNova at AIX 2025From April 8 - 10, IdeaNova will be exhibiting at Stand 2D55 at AIX 2025. In addition to these new solutions, IdeaNova will be demonstrating its line of award-winning Inplay products. To schedule a meeting, please contact IdeaNova at info@ideanovatech.comAbout Safran Passenger InnovationsSafran Passenger Innovations creates innovative inflight entertainment and connectivity systems using the latest in consumer and avionics technology to provide best in class hardware, software, and services for a premium, connected flying experience.For more information: www.safran-group.com About IdeaNova Technologies, Inc.IdeaNova, founded in 2008, is a leader in secure video streaming products and advanced engineering services. It pioneered distribution and integration of secure streaming technologies in aviation, media, and entertainment. Its robust, customizable products enhance inflight entertainment for connected or autonomous cabins and are available via license for on-premise deployment or used on demand through SaaS. IdeaNova offers unmatched convenience, customization, and unique features. Trusted by global clients, IdeaNova empowers organizations to innovate rapidly and efficiently. www.ideanovatech.com

