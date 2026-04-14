Anna Wilding Refocuses CA-32 Race on Substance and Accountability

Anna Wilding

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CA 32nd District candidate Anna Wilding has emerged as a leading contender in the race for Congress. Her rise, driven by decisive leadership and a record of real-world results, has drawn increasing attention,and attacks,from opponents.

“My record speaks for itself. I have spent my career working across cultures and advocating for ethical leadership, including an award-winning film I made to counter racism I witnessed firsthand,” says Wilding.

Wilding says her comments about “spies” have been deliberately taken out of context and distorted. She maintains they were not intended to target any individual, but rather reflect broader, well-documented national security concerns and vulnerabilities during election periods and at the border and elsewhere.

“I have not made any formal or public comments or accusations against anyone,” she states. “My remarks were about national security in general and publicly presented credentials, not race, not heritage.”

As the race intensifies, Wilding says opponents are pushing misleading and distorted narratives to attract attention, use her campaign as leverage, and distract from the issues voters actually care about.

“This is noise. It’s what happens when campaigns rely on smear tactics instead of substance,” she says.

Wilding points to her body of work as clear evidence of her record.

“I directed Buddha Wild, an award-winning documentary created to confront racism I witnessed firsthand. I also created Celebrate Hope: The Obama Collection, a widely exhibited body of work shown in galleries from Los Angeles to Rome and Hong Kong, directly addressing media bias, race, and representation at the highest levels. These are not claims; they are documented, public work.”

Wilding emphasized that recent attacks have relied on private communications that were leaked without permission and presented selectively.

“Taking private communications out of context and disseminating them is a breach of trust and basic standards of conduct. The claims being made are false, politically motivated, and based on deliberate mischaracterization.”

Any third-party content attempting to attribute statements to Anna Wilding without context or verification is false and should be disregarded.

Wilding also addressed the broader issue of rhetoric in the campaign, including materials circulating in the race disseminated by another candidate and actors on that candidate’s behalf.

“There is a clear and important difference between opposing AIPAC and J Street or debating U.S. foreign policy, which is legitimate and necessary. However, caricatures and this kind of messaging reflect historical patterns where distortion is paired with insinuations of control over money, power, and war—tropes that have long been used in antisemitic propaganda. When political messaging invokes these themes, it risks reinforcing those same harmful narratives,” Wilding explains.

Wilding reiterated that she does not take money from J Street or AIPAC.

Wilding is running on a platform focused on housing affordability, economic stability, support for movie industry workers, clean energy jobs, healthcare, and accountability. She has also called for reform of federal agencies and a renewed focus on core voter concerns.

“This campaign is about delivering real results for this district—not distractions,” she says.

“The facts are clear," Wilding concludes. "My long-standing record of working across cultures, addressing racism, and supporting communities speaks for itself. I will not be mischaracterized or pushed out. As a first-generation immigrant, I will not allow false narratives to stand.”

About Anna Wilding

Anna Wilding is a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in California’s 32nd District, challenging longtime incumbent Rep. Brad Sherman. An award-winning filmmaker, Senior White House correspondent, entrepreneur, nonprofit founder, and disaster relief veteran, she brings a diverse background in leadership and public service to her campaign.

Wilding is running on a platform centered on housing affordability, clean energy job creation, healthcare access, and government accountability. Endorsed by the Progressive Democratic Club, she is a longtime resident of the 32nd District and is focused on delivering practical, solutions-driven leadership for her community.

To learn more about Wilding, click here: https://annawildingforcalifornia.com/

Anna Wilding is available for interviews.

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