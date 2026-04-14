Tyson Group Wins Gold at 2026 Globee® Awards for Sales Training and Development Program Excellence

This award reinforces our commitment to helping organizations move from guesswork to precision in how they develop and lead their sales teams.” — Lance Tyson, President and CEO

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyson Group has been named a Gold Globee® Winner at the 13th Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Excellence, earning Best of Category honors in Sales Training and Development Program for its innovative Sales Team Science™ Diagnostic Solutions.

This prestigious recognition highlights Tyson Group’s leadership in engineering scalable sales effectiveness through a diagnostic-driven approach that aligns sales leadership, process, and talent to drive measurable performance outcomes.

The Globee® Awards are judged by a global panel of industry experts, with Gold winners representing the highest level of achievement based on innovation, impact, and execution.

“We’re honored to be recognized again with a Gold Globee® Award,” said Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group. “Sales organizations today don’t need more content, they need clarity. Our Sales Team Science™ Diagnostic Solutions are designed to identify exactly where performance breaks down and provide leaders with a roadmap to fix it. This award reinforces our commitment to helping organizations move from guesswork to precision in how they develop and lead their sales teams.”

Tyson Group’s Sales Team Science™ framework is a data-driven system that evaluates the core elements of sales performance, including leadership, management, talent, methodology, process, and enablement. By combining diagnostic insights with targeted training and coaching, Tyson Group enables organizations to build repeatable, scalable sales systems that improve execution and drive predictable revenue growth.

At the center of this approach are Tyson Group’s advanced diagnostic capabilities, which provide visibility into sales behaviors, competency gaps, and performance drivers across teams. These insights allow organizations to move beyond one-size-fits-all training and implement targeted strategies that deliver measurable impact.

This recognition builds on Tyson Group’s continued industry leadership, including multiple appearances on the Inc. 5000 list and ongoing recognition from Selling Power, Training Industry, and the Globee® Awards for excellence in sales training and enablement.

“The companies we work with are under constant pressure to grow faster and perform more consistently,” Tyson added. “Our focus is on giving them the structure, data, and coaching discipline to make that happen. This award is a reflection of the results our clients are achieving every day.”

As sales environments continue to evolve, Tyson Group remains focused on helping organizations align strategy with execution, strengthen sales leadership, and build high-performing teams capable of winning in complex, competitive markets.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are among the world’s premier business awards programs, recognizing excellence in innovation, performance, and leadership across industries.

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group is an award-winning sales training and consulting firm that helps organizations drive predictable revenue growth by optimizing sales effectiveness. Through its proprietary Sales Team Science™ framework, Tyson Group combines diagnostics, enablement, sales training, and coaching to deliver measurable performance outcomes.

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