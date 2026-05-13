Tyson Group Named to Selling Power Magazine's Top Sales Training Companies 2026 List

Sales training only delivers results when it changes behavior, and changing behavior takes more than a one-time event. It takes reinforcement, coaching, and a system built around execution. ” — Lance Tyson, President and CEO

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyson Group, an award-winning sales training and consulting firm, today announced that it has been named to Selling Power's annual list of Top Sales Training Companies for 2026. The recognition reflects Tyson Group's continued leadership in helping B2B sales organizations build sustainable, high-performing sales teams that drive predictable revenue growth.

"This recognition reflects what we hear from our clients every day," said Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group. "Sales training only delivers results when it changes behavior, and changing behavior takes more than a one-time event. It takes reinforcement, coaching, and a system built around execution. We've built Tyson Group around that approach, and we're proud to be recognized alongside the firms shaping where sales performance is headed in 2026 and beyond."

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, quality sales training remains paramount to B2B sales success. "With markets whipsawing and global trade uncertainty creating new headwinds, B2B revenue teams are also navigating rapid change driven by AI, new buyer expectations, faster decision cycles, and a higher bar for insight-led conversations. Building a resilient, future-ready sales organization is essential to protect pipeline and sustain growth. Partnering with top sales training companies helps ensure your teams have the skills, coaching, and AI-enabled practices to win in 2026 and beyond."

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions, and their company's unique contributions to the sales training marketplace. The main criteria used when selecting the companies to include on the 2026 list of Top Sales Training Companies were:

● Depth and breadth of sales training programs offered

● Innovative offerings, including sales training courses, sales methodology, and sales delivery methods

● Contributions to the sales training market

● AI impacts and integrations

● Strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback

For the client satisfaction portion, the Selling Power team surveyed and considered feedback from nearly 370 clients of the companies that applied. CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage the list to find the right sales training partner to help their salespeople succeed in evolving sales environments.

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group is an award-winning sales training and consulting firm that helps organizations drive predictable revenue growth by optimizing sales effectiveness. Through its proprietary Sales Team Science™ framework, Tyson Group combines diagnostics, enablement, sales training, and coaching to deliver measurable performance outcomes. Tyson Group partners with leading organizations across industries to align sales strategy, develop talent, and build scalable systems for sustained growth. Learn more at www.tysongroup.com.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as the leading AI sales newsletter, the AI 4 Sales™ / Sales 3.0 Digest. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by more than 4,500 sales leaders each year.



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