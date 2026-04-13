Trash Pandy LLC Now Offering Dumpster Rental in Murfreesboro, TN

Trash Pandy LLC roll-off dumpster on an active new construction site in Middle Tennessee, serving builders and contractors across Rutherford County. A roofer loads old shingles into a branded Trash Pandy dumpster during a residential roof tear-off near Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Trash Pandy LLC dumpster loaded with debris at a job site in Smyrna, TN, the company's home base serving six counties across Middle Tennessee. Veteran-owned Trash Pandy LLC provides roll-off dumpster service to residential builders and contractors throughout Rutherford County, Tennessee.

Veteran-owned roll-off dumpster delivery now available in 7, 10, and 20 yard sizes with same-day service across Rutherford County.

Folks in Murfreesboro shouldn't have to wait three days for a dumpster or get hit with fees they didn't expect. We answer the phone, show up the same day, and our prices are simple. Every time.” — William Shackelford, Owner

SMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trash Pandy LLC, a veteran-owned dumpster rental company based in Smyrna, Tennessee, now delivers roll-off containers across Murfreesboro and the surrounding communities in Rutherford County. The company carries 7, 10, and 20 yard dumpsters for residential cleanouts, renovation projects, roofing tear-offs, and construction debris removal. U.S. Air Force veteran William Shackelford founded the business in 2024 after years of volunteering in storm cleanup across Middle Tennessee. No subcontractors. No middlemen. Every container gets cleaned before it arrives at a customer's property, and homeowners and contractors can book online around the clock or call for same-day and next-day delivery. The quoted price is the final price.

Customers searching for dumpster rental Murfreesboro TN can choose from three container sizes depending on the project. The 7 yard is a low-profile, heavy-duty unit built for concrete, dirt, sod, and asphalt, handling up to four tons of material without an overage charge. The 10 yard fits about four pickup truck loads and works well for single-room remodels, small cleanouts, and flooring tear-outs. Most customers go with the 20 yard. It holds roughly eight truck loads and covers full kitchen demos, estate cleanouts, and multi-room renovations with room to spare. Rental periods start at three days, with a 30-day option available for bigger jobs. Extensions run at a flat daily rate. The company delivers across Rutherford, Davidson, Wilson, Williamson, Sumner, and Bedford Counties.

Murfreesboro sits about 15 minutes from the company's home base in Smyrna, and the delivery truck runs that stretch of road multiple times a week. Drivers know the area well, from neighborhoods near the Rutherford County Courthouse on the town square to subdivisions out toward Blackman, Christiana, and Walter Hill. The company also reaches smaller communities that bigger rental outfits tend to skip entirely. But the coverage doesn't stop at the county line. Drop-offs go out to La Vergne, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Gallatin, Hendersonville, Brentwood, and Shelbyville on a regular basis. Most containers arrive within 24 hours of booking. And for customers in Murfreesboro, same-day delivery is common.

Trash Pandy LLC holds a perfect 5.0-star rating on Google across 29 reviews and has completed more than 1,100 rentals since launching in February 2024. Customers keep pointing to the same things. One reviewer said the delivery was fast, the driver was careful with the driveway, and called the entire experience worry-free from start to finish. Another noted that after the dumpster was picked up, you wouldn't have known it was ever there. That kind of feedback adds up. Shackelford served in the U.S. Air Force before starting the business, and spent years helping families recover from storms and flooding across Middle Tennessee. He saw firsthand how often people were left waiting on dumpsters that never showed up, or stuck with charges they didn't expect. The business is a member of the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce.

Residential customers use the 10 and 20 yard containers for garage cleanouts, attic clearing, furniture removal, and moving-day debris. The 7 yard heavy-duty bin handles materials that other rental companies often refuse, including poured concrete, asphalt, brick, and fill dirt. Contractors working in Murfreesboro use the larger sizes for framing scrap, roofing shingles, drywall, and mixed construction waste. Every container gets cleaned before delivery. No exceptions. And the team places each dumpster carefully, protecting driveways, curbs, and landscaping during drop-off and pickup. Special fee items like tires, wet paint, large electronics, and televisions are also accepted at posted rates.

For Rutherford County roll-off dumpster rental Murfreesboro, visit www.trashpandy.com or call (615) 200-0865.

Trash Pandy LLC

890 Old Jefferson Pike

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 200-0865

www.trashpandy.com

Dumpster Rental Service in Smyrna TN - Trash Pandy LLC

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