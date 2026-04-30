Trash Pandy LLC Sponsors Smyrna Boat Day Waterfest to Promote Clean Water Awareness

Trash Pandy LLC, a veteran-owned dumpster rental company based in Smyrna, Tennessee, serving six counties across Middle Tennessee. Trash Pandy LLC founder William Shackelford delivers a roll-off dumpster in the Smyrna, Tennessee area with the company's branded hook-lift truck. Trash Pandy LLC offers 10 yard dumpsters for garage cleanouts, small remodels, and residential debris removal across Middle Tennessee. Roll-off dumpster from Trash Pandy LLC on a commercial construction site in Rutherford County, keeping debris contained and off the ground. Trash Pandy LLC delivers clean, branded 20 yard roll-off dumpsters to residential customers across Smyrna and Rutherford County, Tennessee.

Veteran-owned roll-off dumpster rental company partners with Town of Smyrna Storm Water Department and Rutherford County for annual community event.

Clean water starts on the job site. Keep debris out of the storm drains, the rivers stay clean. Boat Day is our chance to show Smyrna why that matters.” — William Shackelford, Owner

SMYRNA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trash Pandy LLC, the veteran-owned dumpster rental company based in Smyrna, Tennessee, is partnering with the Town of Smyrna Storm Water Department and Rutherford County to sponsor an educational booth at the annual Boat Day Waterfest. The free community event takes place Saturday, June 6, at the Jefferson Springs Recreation Area on Jefferson Pike, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families can enjoy free kayak and canoe rides on the Stones River while learning about water quality, boat safety, and environmental stewardship across Rutherford County. Trash Pandy's booth will focus on how proper waste disposal protects local waterways, and why keeping job sites clean matters for the rivers and creeks that run through town.

The connection between dumpster rental and clean water is straightforward. Construction debris, old shingles, paint cans, and household junk that sits in yards or washes into storm drains ends up in creeks and rivers. That is the problem Boat Day highlights every year. Trash Pandy handles pickup and disposal through roll-off containers that keep waste contained and off the ground. The company offers 7, 10, and 20 yard dumpsters for homeowners, contractors, and builders across six counties in Middle Tennessee. Founder William Shackelford sees the Boat Day Waterfest partnership as a natural extension of the work the company already does. Keeping debris out of storm drains is one of the simplest ways to protect the water supply in Smyrna and across the region.

Jefferson Springs Recreation Area sits on the Stones River just a few minutes from Trash Pandy's home base at 890 Old Jefferson Pike. Both addresses share the same road. The Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center will have staff on hand providing instruction for kayakers and canoers and sharing details about their Paddle Adventures Program. But the event goes beyond paddling. Multiple agencies set up educational booths with hands-on activities for kids, covering topics from water testing to fish habitat. Last year, more than 400 people came out, including over 40 volunteers. And the Town of Smyrna, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Stones River Watershed Association, and Rutherford County Fire Rescue have all supported the event in past years.

Shackelford served in the U.S. Air Force before starting Trash Pandy LLC in 2024. Community involvement has been part of the business from the beginning. He spent years volunteering in storm cleanup efforts across Smyrna and the surrounding towns before launching the company. Sponsoring Boat Day fits the same pattern of showing up where it counts. The business holds a perfect 5.0-star rating on Google across 29 reviews, has completed more than 1,100 rentals, and is a member of the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. That kind of track record doesn't come from advertising. It comes from showing up.

The event is free to attend and open to all ages. Life jackets, paddles, canoes, and kayaks are all provided on site. All children must be accompanied by an adult on the water, and trained spotters will be positioned on the river throughout the morning. Directional signage will be posted along Jefferson Pike leading into the recreation area. For more information about Boat Day, visit the Town of Smyrna website at townofsmyrna.org. For dumpster rental in Smyrna TN or to learn more about the company, visit www.trashpandy.com or call (615) 200-0865.

Trash Pandy LLC

890 Old Jefferson Pike

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 200-0865

www.trashpandy.com

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