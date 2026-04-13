OpenDrives Unveils Edge Hybrid Cloud-Edge Performance Accelerator for Distributed Video & Rich Media Workflows -NAB 2026

OpenDrives Logo OpenDrives Edge

Product solidifies company’s transition from data storage to services, connects on-premises-based edge locations to cloud—without egress fees & performance lag

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenDrives , leader in software-defined video and rich media storage management solutions, is introducing OpenDrives Edge at the NAB Show 2026, its new hybrid cloud-edge performance accelerator product that gives distributed teams reliable, “local-speed” data access to their data from wherever they work—all without the latency, high costs, and complexity that come with managing traditional hybrid workflows or ineffective cloud-only workflows.OpenDrives Edge provides a bridge between the data that is normally beyond the reach of widely distributed teams working across vast distances and the creative users who need access. However, OpenDrives Edge is not just hybrid edge storage and compute; it’s a hybrid cloud-edge performance accelerator that provides fast data movement and orchestration, delivering local-speed 4K/8K workflows for distributed teams while reducing overall costs.Typically, accessing large datasets directly from the public cloud introduces latency and unpredictable cloud egress costs. Complications arise when moving and managing datasets between the cloud and another on-premises data source. Widely distributed creative teams often end up losing valuable time managing file transfers, resolving sync conflicts, and keeping versions aligned. OpenDrives Edge removes this friction by introducing intelligent edge syncing and automated data movement between the central data hub and globally distributed teams.Moving data with OpenDrives Edge is simple and automatic. Pull data once, cache it locally, and work at local LAN speed; changes are automatically synced back to the hub (the “source of truth”). Creative teams continue using the same tools and workflows they rely on today, while IT gains greater governance and cost control over how data is accessed, stored, and used.“OpenDrives Edge represents an important step forward for us as a company,” said Alex Dunfey, Chief Technology Officer at OpenDrives. “We’re expanding beyond high-performance storage toward delivering complete data services. Edge is about removing the friction between teams and their data so they can focus on the work, not how data moves (or doesn’t move). NAB is a great opportunity to show it in action and hear directly from customers about how it fits into their workflows.”OpenDrives Edge is ideal for organizations working with large, shared datasets across distributed environments, including media and entertainment, corporate creative teams, and even general enterprise data-intensive industries. Common use cases include multi-site, remote collaboration, hybrid cloud workflows, and post-production pipelines, where teams need fast access, effective data handling, and tight cost control. With support for policy-based data tiering, Edge keeps active datasets closer to the users while placing less frequently accessed data in more cost-efficient storage tiers.The first phase of OpenDrives Edge is now available, with additional caching and multi-site control capabilities planned as part of the company’s broader data services roadmap. Existing OpenDrives customers can access Edge through the company’s Atlas data storage and management platform’s Containers Marketplace, providing connections to all major public clouds: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud (GCP), Microsoft Azure, with support for Oracle Cloud and others coming soon. Future releases will extend Edge beyond Atlas to offer expanded certified hardware options, run directly on customer servers and additional cloud compute infrastructure, further simplifying workflow management across customer environments.“Our customers are evolving with the times, and so we must evolve with them. Traditional storage can’t keep up with modern, video-intensive workflows. Not only is there more video content that must be immediately used, but there are also more individuals who need instant access, even if they do happen to work remotely in edge locations that are far removed from headquarters,” said Trevor Morgan, CEO of OpenDrives. “OpenDrives Edge reflects our commitment to building simple technologies that reduce workflow friction, while giving organizations the performance and control they need to keep teams productive and video monetized.”At the NAB Show 2026, OpenDrives will showcase Edge at two different West Hall locations: public demos at the Sports Business Hub pod W3443-E and semi-private meetings and consultations at the Cabana W1158.About OpenDrivesBased in Los Angeles, California, OpenDrives is the leading software provider of video and rich media storage management workflow solutions. OpenDrives helps organizations manage, move, and optimize massive video datasets across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments— streamlining workflows, lowering costs, and fueling creative agility so that they can turn video into revenue. To learn more about OpenDrives, visit www.opendrives.com

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