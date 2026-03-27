OpenDrives Shows Off Sports Expertise in Sports Business Hub located in NAB Show’s West Hall

OpenDrives Logo OpenDrives NAB 2026

Company will showcase latest Atlas, new OpenDrives Edge, highlight Corporate Creative workflow in West Hall pod; speak at Sports Summit, host meetings in cabana

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenDrives , a leader in software-defined video and rich media storage management solutions, will demonstrate several new innovations at the 2026 NAB Show in April, with a focus on supporting sports organizations around the globe.As sports continues to drive growth across the media and entertainment industry—accounting for nearly 30% of ad-supported TV viewing in late 2025, according to Nielsen—NAB Show 2026 attendees will find OpenDrives sharing its winning professional sports playbook closer to where the action is in the Sports Summit. OpenDrives will demonstrate all their newest innovations: version 2.11, the latest evolution of their Atlas storage management platform, the new OpenDrives Edge hybrid cloud-edge performance accelerator, and the Corporate Creative Solution, tailored for both corporate marketing teams and creative agencies, along with the IT teams supporting them. Demonstrations will be conducted in two West Hall locations: a pod (W3443-E) in the Sports Business Hub and cabana located at W1158.“Supporting next-generation fan engagement and content experiences within sports production is taking center stage across the NAB Show floor in 2026,” said Trevor Morgan, CEO of OpenDrives. “We are thrilled to return with two new locations that reflect our success in professional sports and in the enterprise corporate creative community. Our focus is on building technologies that allow organizations to eliminate workflow friction and take control of their data —wherever it is created—so they can monetize their video. The team will also be available to discuss the future of media production and how our products and solutions drive creativity and fuel possibilities.”Introducing OpenDrives Edge, Hybrid Cloud-Edge Performance AcceleratorVisitors to NAB Show will be the first to experience OpenDrives Edge, which enables high-performance compute at the edge by facilitating seamless media access and movement between a centralized data hub and edge locations (whether the hub be cloud storage or another OpenDrives Atlas system). Purpose-built for widely distributed teams that require 'local speeds' for their multi-stream 4K/8K workflows, from wherever they work, Edge integrates fragmented hybrid environments into a centrally managed, distributed data orchestration layer that wipes out unnecessary egress fees. By automating the bidirectional 'push and pull' of content, Edge intelligently pre-fetches required assets to the edge and automatically saves local work back to the central source-of-truth, ensuring project-wide synchronization and data integrity without manual overhead. It serves as the essential 'transit layer' for modern production, ensuring bit-accurate data lives exactly where and when the artists need it, with zero friction.Announcing New Updates for Award-Winning Atlas PlatformOpenDrives will demonstrate the latest version 2.11 of Atlas, its flagship storage and data management platform for high-performance media environments.Updates include expanded cloud integration options now supporting Azure and Oracle Cloud, enhanced monitoring and observability for shared storage, enhanced disk lifecycle management, and enhanced SMB audit logging features to support compliance and security requirements.Atlas is available across multiple certified hardware platforms, including newly supported configurations based on Dell PowerEdge.“Certifying Dell PowerEdge servers through our distribution partnership with Versatile Distribution Services (VDS) gives media organizations the flexibility they’ve been asking for, combined with the software performance of Atlas and Astraeus. By tuning these systems for hybrid storage workflows, we’re helping customers avoid the trade-off between overinvesting upfront or outgrowing their infrastructure too quickly. The result is a reliable Tier-1 foundation designed to perform over the long term," said James DiVito, VP of Product and Solutions at OpenDrives.See Corporate Creative Solution in ActionOpenDrives will highlight its recently launched Corporate Creative Solution, built for corporate marketing teams and creative agencies, and trusted by the IT teams supporting them. This Atlas solution allows creative teams to collaborate on high-resolution media projects while providing IT departments with the governance and security expected from enterprise infrastructure.OpenDrives will also feature its newest integration with MASV, enabling fast, secure transfer of large media files directly to and from Atlas. Designed for distributed creative teams so they can begin working with assets right away, the combined solution allows content captured anywhere in the world to be delivered instantly to centralized storage. It also simplifies the delivery of massive, high-resolution files, eliminating delays and manual handling. By streamlining these time-sensitive workflows, OpenDrives and MASV help organizations move faster from content creation to final delivery."Today's creative workflows don't wait, and neither should the tools powering them,” said MASV CTO Majed Alhajry. "Combining MASV's high-speed, relentlessly reliable, and secure file transfer capabilities with OpenDrives' powerful centralized storage platform removes the friction that slows down creative teams and gives them back what matters most: time."Driving the Future of MediaThe OpenDrives team will be on hand to discuss the continued evolution of its company vision and product roadmap, including Astraeus, the company’s emerging cloud-native data services, and its seamless integration with one-to-many Atlas systems. Astraeus’ upcoming data services will give organizations greater flexibility in how they’re able to manage their data throughout the entire data lifecycle, streamline their workflows, and process data through GPU or specialized hardware acceleration cards.At 2026 NAB, find OpenDrives:● Demonstrations of Atlas, Atlas Corporate Creative Solution, and Astraeus at the Sports Business Hub pod W3443-E.● Open Showcase Demo on Monday, April 20, at 10:30 a.m. at the Sports Business Hub pod W3443-E.● Sports Summit Theater Session, Orchestrating Frictionless Workflows and High-Impact Content Across the Sports Lifecycle for the Modern Fan, Sunday, April 19, at 3:35 p.m. in Sports Summit Theater alongside partner, Diversified.● Semi-private meetings and consultations with OpenDrives engineers and leadership at Cabana W1158.Together with the OpenDrives Edge technology preview, the company’s solutions portfolio reflects its continued focus on helping organizations manage bandwidth-intensive datasets and collaborate more effectively across distributed production environments. Meetings with the OpenDrives team can be pre-booked here. About OpenDrivesBased in Los Angeles, OpenDrives is the leading software provider of of video and rich media storage management workflow solutions. OpenDrives helps organizations manage, move, and optimize massive video datasets across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments— streamlining workflows, lowering costs, and fueling creative agility so that they can turn video into revenue.

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