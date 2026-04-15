ATIV Software Launches MeetingMates for AI-Powered Attendee Matchmaking

MeetingMates Attendee Matchmaking in EventPilot event app ATIV Software Logo

New EventPilot attendee matchmaking feature helps conference participants discover relevant professional connections

Attendees come to meetings not only to learn, but also to network. MeetingMates helps them find relevant connections quickly.” — Silke Fleischer, CEO, ATIV Software

BRANDON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATIV Software announced the release of MeetingMates™, a new AI-powered attendee matchmaking feature in the EventPilot® conference app platform for scientific and medical meetings. Designed for busy medical and scientific meeting planners, MeetingMates helps attendees discover relevant connections based on shared sessions, and professional or personal interests.

MeetingMates automatically recommends relevant connections based on shared sessions and interests, helping attendees find researchers, clinicians, industry partners, and peers with similar focus areas. Instead of relying on manual searching through a long attendee list, users receive attendee matchmaking recommendations based on relevance to their event participation and interests.

MeetingMates is part of ATIV Software’s AI strategy to deliver practical attendee value across the event experience, from an integrated AI Assistant and personal session recommendations to AI abstract summaries and now attendee matchmaking.

The new feature also expands EventPilot’s attendee networking tools for conferences, which include the PeerFinder attendee directory, private 1:1 messaging, public discussion boards, digital business cards, badge scanning, and a centralized chat dashboard. Together, these networking tools help medical and scientific meeting planners support attendee networking.

A key benefit for planners is that MeetingMates does not require manual data collection or ongoing organizer effort. Attendees control how open or private they want to be, with options for profile sharing, messaging preferences, and user blocking. This helps planners offer attendee matchmaking while giving users control over how they participate.

“Attendees come to meetings not only to learn, but also to network,” said Silke Fleischer, CEO of ATIV Software. “MeetingMates helps them find relevant connections quickly.”

For meeting planners looking for attendee matchmaking for conferences, AI-powered attendee matchmaking for scientific meetings, or an event app with attendee networking and matchmaking, MeetingMates offers a practical option built directly into the EventPilot platform.For meeting planners looking for attendee matchmaking for conferences, AI-powered attendee matchmaking for scientific meetings, or an event app with attendee networking and matchmaking, MeetingMates offers a practical option built directly into the EventPilot platform.

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