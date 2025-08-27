ATIV Software Launches EventPilot® AI Assistant to Navigate STM Conferences

EventPilot AI Assistant in conference app EventPilot Conference App by ATIV Software

BRANDON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATIV Software, a leader in conference technology for scientific and medical meetings, today announced the launch of its EventPilot AI Assistant, a powerful AI concierge designed to simplify complex conference programs. This new tool allows attendees to navigate multi-track programs and scientific abstracts using natural language, while providing planners with valuable insights and reducing support needs. Unlike generic chatbots, this highly sophisticated, purpose-built solution is designed for scientific and medical meetings with deep integration to the native event app.

Key Capabilities for Complex Meetings:

• Smart Session Discovery: Handles sophisticated queries like "Show me sessions on osteoimmunology tomorrow morning"

• Personalized Recommendations: Learns attendee interests and preferences to suggest relevant sessions and poster or oral presentations

• Action-Oriented Responses: Attendees can add sessions to their personal itineraries, remove scheduled items, and access speaker bios or room locations directly from the AI chat

• Multilingual Support: International attendees can ask questions in their native language

• Technical Term Definitions: Explains specialized terminology common in scientific fields

• Easy Setup: Works immediately with existing conference content normally added in the EventPilot app

"What sets the AI Assistant apart is the deep integration with the event app," said Eric Converse, CTO at ATIV Software. "Attendees can interact with their schedule like adding recommended sessions without even leaving the AI chat."

Deep App Integration The EventPilot AI Assistant provides seamless integration with core EventPilot app features. Without learning how to navigate the app, attendees can access their personal schedule, view speaker bios or exhibitors' details, and navigate to session locations all from within the AI chat interface.

Designed for Sophisticated Conference Environments The AI Assistant targets sophisticated medical meetings and scientific conference environments with research presentations and large multi-track events. The system handles specific requirements like abstract embargoes that are critical to medical event programs.

The EventPilot AI Assistant is available immediately as an add-on for EventPilot Onsite+ and Hybrid Pro conference apps. Scientific and medical meeting planners can schedule demonstrations at https://www.ativsoftware.com/products/eventpilot-conference-app-meeting-platform/ai-assistant

