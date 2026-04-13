STACK Offers AI Governance Starter Kit

Cybersecurity firm's readiness evaluation and policy template help businesses address shadow AI risk.

Technology controls alone can’t solve shadow AI.” — Tracey Birkenhauer, Chief Impact Officer

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- STACK Cybersecurity, a cybersecurity consulting and compliance firm, is offering a free AI Hub designed to help businesses assess artificial intelligence risk and establish clear rules for AI use.Resources include a 25‑question Artificial Intelligence Readiness Evaluation (AIRE), AI Acceptable Use Policy Template, AI terminology, AI (Copilot) Readiness Checklist , plus summaries of national, state, and global AI legislation. The initiative is focused on addressing “shadow AI,” the growing practice of employees using unapproved AI tools without organizational awareness or oversight.As AI tools become embedded in everyday work, employers lack visibility into how these tools are used and what data is shared. Industry research shows employees routinely enter internal documents, customer information, financial data, and proprietary business material into generative AI platforms, often without realizing the associated security and compliance implications.STACK’s AI Hub is intended to provide a starting point for leadership teams. The AI Readiness Evaluation helps business leaders identify where AI is used, who's using it, and where governance gaps exist. The acceptable use policy template offers a framework to document expectations around data handling, approved tools, and accountability.“Technology controls alone can’t solve shadow AI,” said Tracey Birkenhauer, Chief Impact Officer of STACK Cybersecurity. “Companies need clear policies, training, and ownership so employees understand what is allowed, what isn't, and why it matters. Governance and enforcement have the power to lift staff AI usage out of the shadows and into a structure leadership can manage.”In addition to the assessment and policy template, the AI Hub includes educational materials to help align AI adoption with existing cybersecurity and compliance requirements. These resources are designed for small and mid‑sized businesses that may not have dedicated AI governance teams but still face regulatory, legal, and operational risks.STACK Cybersecurity helps companies improve their cybersecurity posture, compliance readiness, and workforce awareness. The IT managed security service provider (MSSP) emphasizes controls that align technology, policy, and human behavior, particularly in areas where rapid change has outpaced formal guidance.All content in the AI Hub is free for anyone to download.Businesses can access the AI Governance Starter Kit, including the AI Readiness Evaluation (AIRE), AI acceptable use policy template, and state AI legislation summaries, in STACK Cybersecurity’s AI Hub:About STACK CybersecuritySTACK Cybersecurity is a managed security service provider and compliance consulting firm based in Livonia, Michigan. The company helps organizations reduce cyber risk, meet regulatory requirements, and build security‑aware cultures through governance, training, and technical controls. STACK Cybersecurity is SOC 2 Type II certified and a Registered Provider Organization for the Department of Defense Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program.

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