The Center Origin Introduces Intimate Healing Groups Designed to Transform and Connect

The Center Origin is proud to announce the launch of its new Healing Group experiences - intentionally small, deeply supportive gatherings.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center Origin is proud to announce the launch of its new Healing Group experiences - intentionally small, deeply supportive gatherings created for individuals seeking meaningful growth, connection, and healing within a shared community.Limited to just 4–6 participants, Healing Groups are designed to foster safety, trust, and depth. By bringing people with similar life experiences, goals, or challenges together, The Center Origin creates a supportive space where people can grow and change together.“Healing can be deeply personal, but it doesn’t have to be solitary,” said Elizabeth Cooke, Founder and CEO, The Center Origin. “When individuals come together in a thoughtfully facilitated space, something extraordinary happens; vulnerability becomes strength, shared stories create connection, and growth is amplified.”The Center Origin’s Healing Groups support individuals across many stages of life and lived experiences. Offerings include groups for personal growth, spiritual exploration, grief, trauma, anxiety, depression, and life transitions.Specialized groups are available for men and women, midlife adults, caregivers, veterans and first responders, health care professionals, older adults, and those navigating chronic illness, recovery, burnout, or identity shifts.At its core, The Center Origin’s Healing Groups are about connection - to self, to others, and to a deeper sense of meaning and wholeness.Registration is now open for upcoming group sessions. Space is limited to preserve the intimacy and integrity of each experience. For more information, visit www.thecenterorigin.com For media inquiries, or to learn more about regulated natural medicine services in Colorado, please contact Elizabeth Cooke at info@thecenterorigin.com or visit www.thecenterorigin.com About The Center OriginThe Center Origin is a Denver-based Colorado-licensed Natural Medicine Healing Center offering natural medicine services, including preparation, administration, and integration sessions, supporting both microdosing and high dose experiences, in alignment with the CO DOR Natural Medicine Division. Our mission is to create a community for optimum health & wellness through the integration of psychedelic assisted services & medicinal mushroom products.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.