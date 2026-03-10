The Center Origin Strengthens Multidisciplinary Team to Meet Growing Demand for Integrated Mental Health and Community Development

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center Origin proudly highlights the strength and depth of its dynamic team of Licensed Natural Medicine Facilitators. With expertise spanning clinical practice, pastoral leadership, and education, the team delivers comprehensive, whole-person programming, positioning the organization to address the rapidly growing demand for integrated mental health and community development solutions.“Our team reflects the complexity of the human experience,” said Elizabeth Cooke, CEO and Founder. “Healing, growth, and transformation rarely happen in just one dimension. By bringing together PA’s, nurses, clinicians, pastors, teachers, and other experienced professionals, we’re able to support the whole person.”The Center Origin’s Licensed Natural Medicine Facilitators include:• Licensed clinicians with expertise in mental health and trauma-informed care• Medical practitioners who provide in-depth assessments and safety guidelines• Pastors experienced in spiritual formation and community leadership• Certified educators skilled in curriculum development and group learning• Trained facilitators specializing in guided dialogue and restorative practicesMany team members hold advanced degrees and professional certifications, united by a shared commitment to ethical practice, compassion, and continuous learning. You can view the full team and their credentials here: https://www.thecenterorigin.com/ourteam Since opening in 2025, The Center Origin has served 100 clients and continues to experience strong demand for its programs. “We are exploring strategic partnerships, expanded community access, and program replication to grow sustainably while maintaining high-quality outcomes,” said Cooke.The Center’s multidisciplinary approach ensures participants benefit from multiple perspectives within a cohesive team. At its core, The Center Origin is committed to fostering safe spaces for reflection, growth, and meaningful connection, with the expertise of its facilitator team central to that mission.For media inquiries, or to learn more about regulated natural medicine services in Colorado, please contact Elizabeth Cooke at info@thecenterorigin.com or visit www.thecenterorigin.com About The Center OriginThe Center Origin is a Colorado-licensed Natural Medicine Healing Center offering natural medicine services, including preparation, administration, and integration sessions, supporting both microdosing and high dose experiences, in alignment with the CO DOR Natural Medicine Division. Our mission is to create a community for optimum health & wellness through the integration of psychedelic assisted services & medicinal mushroom products.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.