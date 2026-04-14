Ketch Secor & David Greene Documentary LOUDER THAN GUNS Acquired by Abramorama

LOUDER THAN GUNS - Official Poster

Directed by Doug Pray, Featuring & Executive Produced by Ketch Secor

LOS ANGELES, CA, NASHVILLE, TN, NEW YORK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abramorama announced today the acquisition of North American theatrical rights to Louder Than Guns, a music film from Executive Producers Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show (“Wagon Wheel”), Former NPR Morning Edition host David Greene, and director Doug Pray (Hype!, Scratch, Art & Copy), that moves the heated conversation around gun violence and firearm safety in America away from political divisiveness and toward real dialogue. Abramorama will open the full-length feature film on Friday, May 8th at DCTV Firehouse Cinema in New York City, followed by a North American rollout to additional cities.In addition to the nationwide rollout, the film’s creators are honored to co-present in Nashville with Voices for a Safer Tennessee, a non-partisan non-profit with more than 35,000 supporters who are committed to protecting communities and respecting the Second Amendment.“Louder Than Guns is exactly the kind of film we believe in — one that meets audiences where they are and opens a door rather than closing one,” said Abramorama’s Damon G. Smith, SVP of Business Growth and Creative Strategy and Karol Martesko-Fenster, CEO / President. “Ketch, David, and Doug have created something genuinely rare: a film about one of America's most divisive issues that leaves you feeling connected rather than combative. We're proud to bring it to theaters nationwide.”Louder Than Guns is a journey through rural, urban, and suburban America that humanizes all sides of this country’s polarized gun debate through the power of music, civil discourse, and unexpected common ground. The film tackles the extremely complicated and sensitive subject of gun violence with an open and all-encompassing approach, inviting people with different points of view to share their thoughts and experiences in conversation without judgment. On May 11, a 60-minute version of the film will air on PBS Nashville and affiliate stations as part of the celebrated Reel South documentary series.**We Invite You to Watch & Share the Official Trailer **“Firearms affect everyone, but nobody wants to talk about it with people they might disagree with,” said director Doug Pray. “I've made a lot of documentaries about subjects that are easily stereotyped, misunderstood, or dismissed. Making this film while trying to keep an open mind to all sides of the gun safety debate was hard. But after a while, I realized we all agree more than we disagree. Music helped inspire the talking, and I hope audiences will be moved to continue the conversation.”The impetus for Louder Than Guns began in the wake of yet another horrific mass shooting, this time at The Covenant School in Nashville. Immediately afterward, Secor felt compelled to speak out on gun reform. He wrote an op-ed in the New York Times entitled, “Country Music Can Lead America Out of Its Obsession with Guns.” The piece caught the attention of Ketch’s friend, public radio journalist David Greene, and the two set out to start an open dialogue about gun rights and gun violence in America. Film director Doug Pray followed Ketch and David as the band toured rural and urban communities, naming the documentary “Louder Than Guns” after a song Ketch wrote for the victims of the Covenant shooting.“After the Covenant shooting, I felt like silence was no longer an option,” said Executive Producer Ketch Secor, whose band Old Crow Medicine Show is featured in the film. “But I also knew that shouting into the void wasn't the answer. What David and I set out to find — and what Doug so beautifully captured — is the possibility of real conversation in a country that feels like it's forgotten how to have one. Music has always been how Americans talk to each other across divides, and I believe it still can be.”"After 25 years of covering this country's hardest stories,” said Executive Producer David Greene, “I've learned that the most important thing a journalist can do is listen. That's what this film is — an act of listening. Ketch and I didn't set out to change anyone's mind. We set out to understand, and what we found gave me more hope than I expected.”AB2 Media Group’s theatrical division, ABRAMORAMA, has continued its streak of successful releases, led by The Last Class, the #5 highest-grossing documentary of 2025, and Billy Preston: That’s The Way God Planned It, which opened at Film Forum in February with the #1 per-screen average of the weekend. It was held over multiple weeks due to popular demand and went on to sell out screenings nationwide. The company recently partnered with Sobey Road Entertainment, National Geographic and Disney+ on Werner Herzog’s Ghost Elephants, which launched with a coast-to-coast theatrical screening event and live Q&A simulcast to more than 115 theaters before streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Other notable releases include 2DIE4, the company’s first IMAX exclusive feature, as well as Benjamin Flaherty’s Shuffle and Alexis Lloyd's Group – both New York Times Critics’ Picks – and Steve Schapiro: Being Everywhere, the documentary on the legendary photojournalist executive produced by Michael Rosenberg, Sid Ganis, and Rob Friedman.LOUDER THAN GUNS (United States, 89 Minutes – English). Abramorama presents “Louder Than Guns”. Directed by Doug Pray. Written by David Greene, Ketch Secor. Edited by Doug Pray. Produced by Stephanie Meurer, Ashley York and Doug Pray. Executive Produced by Ketch Secor, David Greene and Foster Phillips. Original Score by John Fee. Additional Score by Old Crow Medicine Show. Co-Produced by Sally Williams, John Fee and Diana Rathe Pray. Associate Producer Emily Cooper. Cinematography by Anika Kan Grevstad, Josua Fischer and Bryan Donnell. An Abramorama North American Theatrical Release. For more information visit www.louderthanguns.com

LOUDER THAN GUNS - Official Trailer

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